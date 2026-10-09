Police believe resentment over rejected romantic advances may have motivated the killing of 16-year-old student Irene Sofiya Khairool Faisal at a secondary school in Yong Peng, Johor, although investigations into the possible motive are ongoing.

The killing comes amid a spate of school violence in Malaysia, raising fresh concerns over student safety.

“Police believe the murder stemmed from the suspect’s resentment towards the victim, including over the rejection of the suspect’s romantic advances and the victim’s relationship with the suspect’s best friend.

“However, this will be examined further as investigations are ongoing,” Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Rahaman said the 16-year-old male suspect, who was detained to assist in the investigation, was Irene Sofiya’s classmate. No other individuals had been identified as being involved in the case so far, he added.

Police have also seized a 96cm-long metal rod believed to have been used to bludgeon the victim to death.

Rahaman said the rod was among several items seized or recovered in Yong Peng during investigations from Oct 4 to 8.

A blue necktie had been wrapped around one end of the rod, possibly serving as a handle when the weapon was used to strike the victim.

“Based on the post-mortem report, we believe the blows struck the head, but there were also injuries to the victim’s body, hands, and several other parts of her body,” he added.

Evidence at the scene also suggested a struggle between Irene Sofiya and the suspect, with tables and chairs overturned and a flower pot broken. Police also found signs that the victim had tried to defend herself.

However, Rahaman said investigations had not indicated that the flower pot was used as a weapon.

Items seized for analysis

Other items seized included an iPhone 13 Pro, a Mizuno jersey, black trousers, a pair of Adidas slippers, a decoder set from Alhua Technology, black sports pants, and a white-and-red sports shirt bearing the number 27, which had stains believed to be blood.

Police also seized a canvas bag containing stationery, a backpack containing Additional Mathematics books and Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers bearing Irene Sofiya’s name, a pair of spectacles, a Yamaha-branded key, an Owala drinking bottle, three student attendance sheets, and a pink Casio calculator.

Rahaman (below) said all exhibits had been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

Asked whether there had been an attempted rape, he said investigations had so far found no evidence of such an incident.

He added that the suspect had no known disciplinary record at school. Any questions about the teenager’s mental condition would be referred to the court if he were charged and required to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

On Oct 3, Irene was found unconscious and covered in blood in a school hall at about 5.50pm. She was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was remanded for six days from Oct 4 to assist in investigations. His remand is to be extended by another six days from tomorrow.

Related case

Last October, 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen was fatally stabbed by a schoolmate in a girls’ toilet at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The 15-year-old accused was acquitted and discharged by the Shah Alam High Court on Sept 14 after the judge found him to have been of unsound mind at the time of the incident. The Attorney-General’s Chambers has appealed against the decision.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Legal vs medical insanity: What the school stabbing verdict really means

Justice Adlin Abdul Majid nevertheless ordered the teenager to be detained at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak for treatment at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor.

Yap’s family has filed a civil suit against several government agencies, the teenager, and his parents. They said the legal action was “not about vengeance” but about holding the relevant parties accountable and ensuring no other child suffers the same fate.