The Home Ministry’s response to a parliamentary question on Jalur Gemilang gaffes has drawn the ire of a DAP MP, who accused the ministry of providing “half-hearted answers”.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng sought the Home Ministry’s explanation over perceived double standards in handling cases involving wrongful displays of the national flag.

In particular, the lawmaker highlighted that while ordinary citizens were remanded and subjected to urine tests, no arrests were made against individuals from Perak MCA, the Kuala Terengganu City Council, and a Johor state exco member for the same offence.

“Were police influenced by the status of those involved?” he questioned.

In a written parliamentary response yesterday, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail detailed action taken by the police in all three cases Lim referred to.

READ MORE: Flag blunders: PN, Harapan, and BN politicians call for common sense, not rage

For the incident involving an upside-down display of the Jalur Gemilang at the Perak MCA office on Aug 28, Saifuddin (below) said personnel from the Ipoh district police headquarters had recorded statements, during which a Perak MCA representative explained the situation.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿ circa October 2026 141026

Noting that the error was immediately rectified while the individual responsible expressed regret and resigned, Saifuddin said the Perak MCA chairperson also sought forgiveness from the Perak sultan and issued a public apology to all Malaysians.

Regarding the incident in Terengganu where the crescent and star were missing from a Jalur Gemilang, Saifuddin said the issue stemmed from “a technical error and weather factors, rather than an act of mischief or sabotage”.

The minister affirmed that while the Kuala Terengganu City Council took immediate action and launched an internal investigation, no police report had been filed against them.

Similarly, no police report was lodged on an incident in Johor involving a state exco member, where an AI-generated Jalur Gemilang graphic contained an 18-point star instead of the correct 14 points.

The minister also said the principle of equality before the law under Article 8 of the Federal Constitution applies in the investigation of all cases.

“Based on this principle, all individuals who commit an offence will be investigated regardless of their respective background or political status,” Saifuddin said.

He added that the police are committed to addressing issues that could cause public alarm, threaten national peace, and disrupt societal harmony.

'An insult and an embarrassment'

However, in a Facebook post today, Lim slammed the Home Ministry for supposedly dodging his question, saying: “Don’t think the rakyat are stupid!”

“Parliament is not a place for officers to play with words to run away from responsibilities!

“Such half-hearted answers are an insult to the rakyat, tarnish Parliament’s dignity, and embarrass the nation!” he added.