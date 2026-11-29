The government has agreed that all purchase orders (POs) and quotations issued in the ordinary course of business are not subject to stamp duty, effective immediately.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said in a statement today that the ruling also applies to all POs and quotations issued before the announcement date.

Accordingly, the IRB said the business community is not required to submit these documents to the board for stamping or endorsement.

The IRB said it made the decision after concerns and confusion arose among the business community about the stamp duty treatment of POs and quotations for purchasing and delivering goods or services.

“In principle, the imposition of stamp duty on a document is based on its content and legal effect, rather than merely its name or title,” the statement read.

The IRB said POs or quotations typically contain information such as type, quantity, specifications, price, payment terms, and delivery.

“Should there be any confusion regarding the applicable stamp duty treatment, duty payers are encouraged to seek guidance from the IRB on the relevant stamp duty treatment,” the statement read.

The IRB said the move reflects the government’s effort to facilitate business operations and ensure a smooth transition to the Stamp Duty Self-Assessment System.

Any enquiries or requests for assistance may be directed to the Hasil Contact Centre at 03-8911 1000, HASiL Live Chat or the HAFY Tax Assist virtual assistant.

- Bernama