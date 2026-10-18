From Malays, Chinese, and Indians to other ethnic communities, the Malayan Tigress U17 squad embodies an idea that seems increasingly lost amid the din of division: Malaysia’s diversity can be a source of strength.

The young footballers shared a common goal – to make the nation proud by qualifying for a major Asian tournament for the first time.

Along the way, they found themselves cheered on by Malaysians from different racial backgrounds, turning their campaign into something bigger than football.

Their dream fell short when Malaysia lost 0-4 to India in their decisive Group E match in the qualifiers for the 2027 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup.

But the disappointment was tempered by the knowledge that their journey had brought Malaysians together.

“We are not just fighting for ourselves or our teammates. We are fighting for our country and every Malaysian who has placed their trust in us.

“That is what makes football special,” said forward Keisha Adeliena Khalid, 15, daughter of former national footballer Khalid Jamlus.

Keisha told Malaysiakini that the squad’s mix of ethnic backgrounds, including Malays, Indians, and Chinese, was one of its unique strengths.

She was particularly heartened to see supporters from different communities rally behind the team.

A dream within reach

The Malayan Tigress squad had appeared on course for a historic achievement after winning their first two Group E matches at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium in Selangor.

Malaysia edged Syria 1-0 before beating Iraq 4-0, setting up a decisive encounter with India for a place in the final tournament in China.

However, the 0-4 defeat left Malaysia second in the group, while India topped the standings to secure qualification.

For Isabella Saffiya O’Luanaigh, 14, the disappointment was immense. The midfielder said every player wanted to prove that Malaysia’s U17 squad could compete against the continent’s best.

“Of course, we were very disappointed because we were just a little short of qualifying. We all tried our very best to make Malaysia proud,” she said.

The granddaughter of celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail, better known as Chef Wan, said the defeat had strengthened the players’ resolve to be better prepared.

“We also learned that we must never become complacent because there will always be teams that are better than us. That is why we have to work harder.

“We need to put in more effort and train harder,” she said, expressing hope that the squad would one day be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with India, Japan, and the Philippines.

Tears and nerves

For Keisha, the defeat was one of the most painful experiences of her young career. She said she cried for two consecutive days after the dream of competing at the Asian level slipped away.

“It was one of the worst disappointments I have ever felt,” she added.

The pain was compounded by how close the team had come to achieving its goal.

“We didn’t just want to make history for ourselves, but more importantly, for everyone who supported us.

“We truly appreciate the support and resilience of everyone who came to watch us grow into the team we are today,” she said.

For goalkeeper Putri Aina Husna Subri, the challenge was not just to keep India’s attackers at bay but also to overcome her own nerves.

Coached by Takayoshi Ishihara, the squad had never faced India before and was unsure of what to expect from their opponents.

“Of course, I was nervous because, without any experience playing against India, we didn’t know their tactics or style of play.

“But for the country, we have to face whatever challenges come our way. Whatever we are feeling, we have to put it aside. The important thing is to get out there and fight first. We just did whatever we could,” Putri said.

Her performance between the posts proved crucial, as she made several saves to prevent an even heavier defeat, while India restricted Malaysia’s opportunities to launch dangerous attacks.

A crowd to remember

Despite the defeat, Putri took away a positive memory from the experience: the turnout and enthusiasm of the home crowd.

“We had never seen so many fans before, not like that night. When we played against India that day, even people we had never met before wanted to take pictures with us. It was really exciting and touching,” she said.

One detail remained especially vivid. The electronic scoreboard had displayed the number of spectators, and Putri remembered the figure clearly: 2,664.

“The number of spectators was displayed on the big TV screen. I really remember that figure,” she said, describing the turnout as one of her best memories with the national team.

For a squad that had fallen just short of making history, the support was a reminder that its impact extended beyond the result on the pitch.

The Asian dream will have to wait. But the campaign showed how football can bring Malaysians of different backgrounds together, united by a common hope for the national team.