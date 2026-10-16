Amid speculation that a Japanese coach could be appointed to lead Harimau Malaya, the decision on the national team’s next head coach remains under discussion, with a comprehensive assessment to be conducted before any appointment is finalised.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Taufiq Johari said discussions would be held with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the appointment would deliver the best possible returns for the country’s football.

“We will hold comprehensive discussions with FAM and all the stakeholders involved because the most important thing is to ensure that it delivers the best possible returns for the country.

“We will carry out an overall assessment based on performance, work processes and so on, before making a decision and announcing it,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu has been linked with the Harimau Malaya head coach position as the national team seeks to secure qualification for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

FAM had reportedly not ruled out the possibility of hiring a foreign coach following the formation of a new executive committee, as part of efforts to strengthen the national team ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, FAM is also open to retaining a local coach if the candidate can deliver results.

FAM president Ab Ghani Hassan had previously said that the final decision would not rest with him alone, but would be discussed by the executive committee.

Harimau Malaya are under the guidance of interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe, who recently led the national team to a third-place finish in the Fifa Asean Cup, with the team remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament: beating Bangladesh 3-0, drawing 0-0 with Indonesia and trouncing Singapore 6-0 in Group A matches, before edging Vietnam 1-0 in the bronze medal playoff.

- Bernama



