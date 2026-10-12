The Malayan Tigress Under-17s’ hopes of qualifying for the U17 Women’s Asian Cup in China next year went up in smoke after a 0-4 hammering by India in their final group E match.

India’s win earned them a spot in next year’s tournament, with Malaysia in second place.

A passionate crowd of 2,662 fans at Selayang Stadium, mostly in Harimau Malaya yellow, were treated to a dominant attacking display by India’s Under-17 players and the Malayan Tigress’ defensive prowess on a soggy pitch that had been rained on just moments earlier.

Both teams entered the match tied on six points, with India leading on goal difference. India only needed a draw to qualify, while Malaysia, under Takayoshi Ishihara’s coaching, needed a win to overtake India and claim the sole spot.

India, coached by Joakim Bernt Alexandersson, dominated the match, and the Malayan Tigress found themselves on the back foot as they soaked up India’s pace and attack, leaving little room to mount their own offensive.

India were largely held off until the 28th minute when Redima Devi Chingkhamayum broke through.

The score stayed 1-0 at halftime, but there was no stopping India as they ran riot in the second half, with Pritika Barman and Anushka Kumari scoring within three minutes of each other, and Nidhi Kumar netting one five minutes from the end.

Fans tried to rally the youngsters with sporadic shouts of “Malaysia Boleh!”. The girls had several goal-scoring chances towards the end, but they were easily stopped by India’s keeper Munni.

The Malayan Tigress cut dejected figures at the final whistle, but still spent some time after the match thanking fans who had shown up in support.

Long after the match ended, fans stayed back to show their love to the players, and were gracious despite the loss.

Some shouted words of encouragement to the girls, telling them to “keep their heads up high”.

Lim You mania

While Lim You was largely quiet throughout the game, the fanfare surrounding her reverberated throughout the stadium.

Roars of approval rang out every time she touched the ball, even if nothing came of it.

Fans were also seen holding placards with her face on them, and shouts of “Lim You!” were heard during the match.

Lim first gained widespread attention during the Srikandi Merdeka Cup in Kudus, Indonesia, in August, when she scored seven goals in a 9-0 win against Saudi Arabia.

Much of it was attributed to her lethal left foot, which Lim said her father had honed since she was a child.

Lim’s dazzling display earned her comparisons to former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, with fans quick to draw parallels between the young forward and the Egyptian’s prolific goalscoring ability.

The teenager began her football journey at the XF Academy in the United States before representing Malaysia at the international level.



