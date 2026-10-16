Universiti Malaya student Ummi Umairah Bakhit claimed she had faced online threats and harassment after videos of her criticising donations to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak went viral.

The 23-year-old economics undergraduate told the New Straits Times that she stood by her statement and refused to be intimidated by those attacking her.

"After the video went viral, they took my photos from Instagram without my consent.

"Some of them also threatened me with expulsion from the university, harassed me, made comments about my physical appearance, and much more," she alleged.

READ MORE: How a student put KJ and Johor MB on the spot over Najib fundraiser, TH scandal

Ummi added that Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim had contacted her to check on her well-being and assured her that she would not face disciplinary action from the university.

She said the university had not taken any action against her so far.

Earlier today, Adam defended Ummi's remarks, which centred on corruption and abuse of power.

Adam, who is also a former student activist, said her criticisms constituted "fair comment" and should not be seen as a threat, but "an important reminder to those entrusted with leadership".

Ummi had criticised what she perceived as rising corruption and described donations to a fundraiser to help former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak pay his RM50 million fine as “the stupidest thing I’ve seen in my entire life”.

She raised the issue during a Higher Education Ministry-backed dialogue on Monday featuring former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Ummi asked the trio how future leaders should stand against corruption and feudalism.

A group of 13 DAP members, including its Selangor Youth deputy chief Nur Rahim Nasir, also backed Ummi, saying students must be allowed to criticise policies and question current affairs without fear of public backlash, threats, or intimidation.