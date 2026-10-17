Bersama co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed that he was one of two individuals detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, following reports of the arrest yesterday.

In a statement today, Nik Nazmi said he was the man involved in the incident and apologised to his wife, family, party members and supporters over what he described as a lapse in judgment.

“I wish to confirm that I was one of the individuals involved in the incident,” said the former minister.

Nik Nazmi said he and several colleagues had initially been discussing a project at their studio in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, before deciding to continue the discussion at a location in Petaling Jaya to examine materials related to the project.

However, he acknowledged that only he and the woman were present when Jais officers arrived.

“I acknowledge that this was a mistake. As I also explained to the Jais officers, we did not engage in any improper conduct that would give rise to suspicion,” said the former PKR vice-president.

Nik Nazmi apologised to his wife, their families and others affected by the incident, saying the situation arose from “a lapse in judgment” that should not have occurred.

He said he would cooperate with any legal proceedings arising from the case.

Apology to party

Nik Nazmi also apologised to Bersama, saying the controversy had affected the party and disappointed its members and supporters.

He added that he would accept whatever decision the party makes over the matter.

“I hope all parties will respect the legal process and refrain from prolonging the matter through trial by media,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that a senior political leader was allegedly detained for khalwat with a woman following a Jais operation at a residence in Petaling Jaya.

At the time, Malaysiakini withheld the politician’s identity pending confirmation and a response from the individual concerned.

Jais subsequently confirmed that its enforcement officers had detained a man and a woman at a premises in Petaling Jaya on Oct 15 for investigation over an alleged khalwat offence.

Under Selangor syariah law, khalwat generally refers to a Muslim man or woman being found in a secluded place or house with a person of the opposite sex who is neither their spouse nor mahram, under circumstances that may give rise to suspicion of immoral conduct.



