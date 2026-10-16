The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has confirmed the arrest of two individuals over an alleged khalwat offence involving a politician in the Petaling district yesterday.

In a statement today, Jais director Shahzihan Ahmad said the arrests were made at about 6pm.

“Two individuals were detained to assist investigations into an offence suspected to have been committed under Section 29 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995,” he said.

If convicted, an offender may be fined up to RM3,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Jais did not identify either individual in its statement.

Malaysiakini is also withholding the name of the allegedly arrested politician, pending a response.

Astro Awani earlier reported, citing a source, that a 44-year-old senior leader of a political party had been arrested for alleged khalwat with a woman at a residence in Petaling Jaya at about 6pm yesterday.

According to the report, a five-member Jais enforcement team entered the residence and found the politician and the woman inside.

Both were subsequently taken to the Jais office in Shah Alam for documentation, the report said.

In its statement, Jais also advised Muslims against shaming any individual via speculation, debate, or slander.



