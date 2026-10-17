Bersama has suspended its co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad from all official party activities for three months following his admission of a khalwat arrest.

In a statement today, Bersama president Syukri Razab said the suspension takes effect from Oct 20 to Jan 19 next year.

Syukri said Bersama takes the matter seriously and must deal with issues involving its leaders and members appropriately to preserve its integrity, credibility, and public confidence.

“Bersama believes this decision is necessary and reasonable, without disregarding Nik Nazmi’s contributions and commitment to the party’s cause since it was relaunched in May 2026,” said Syukri (below).

Meanwhile, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) rejected claims that the detention amounted to persecution or entrapment.

Mais chairperson Salehuddin Saidin said the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) had acted on an official complaint and in accordance with the law.

“When it is suggested that the religious department was involved in manipulation and so on, that is completely untrue.

“We also have a responsibility under the law. When a complaint is lodged, we must conduct a thorough investigation,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Salehuddin said Jais would complete its investigation and bring charges if there was sufficient evidence.

He also urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations are ongoing.

“We cannot pass judgment before the investigation is complete. We must be fair and carry out our responsibilities according to the rules,” he said.

Nik Nazmi’s suspension means the former Setiawangsa MP will not appear on the party’s upcoming Malacca state-election campaign trail.

'No personal matters'

Separately, PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari earlier today dismissed a perception that the party uses underhanded tactics to entrap political opponents.

This follows claims circulated online against the party in connection with Nik Nazmi’s khalwat arrest.

“We have plenty of other work to do than to arrange a khalwat case.

“There may be other issues that I don’t know about,” Amirudin was quoted as saying by MalaysiaGazette after an event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

The Selangor menteri besar further said that PKR has never discussed entrapping political rivals, whether openly or behind closed doors.

“That is untrue. It has never been discussed, whether secretly or openly, to entrap political opponents. That is not what we do.

“We also do not want to bring personal matters into political battles and discussions,” Amirudin (below) said.

Earlier today, Nik Nazmi confirmed that he was the former minister detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department for alleged khalwat with a woman in Petaling Jaya.

He apologised to his wife, family and others affected by the incident, describing it as a mistake.

Nik Nazmi said he and several friends had initially discussed a project at their studio in Brickfields before deciding to continue the discussion at a residence in Petaling Jaya to review project-related materials.

He maintained that neither he nor the woman engaged in any improper conduct that could have raised suspicion.

Nik Nazmi also rejected claims that there had been a conspiracy or underhanded manoeuvre aimed at bringing down certain leaders.