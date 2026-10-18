The Prison Department is in the final stages of drafting the rules and conditions for former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin’s (above) statement follows claims made earlier this week by Najib’s lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, who said the Prison Department has informed his client of the conditions and told him not to disclose them publicly.

“The Prison Department is in the final phase, currently drafting them,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

“Our country has never had (house arrest) before, but suddenly we do… in the letter from the Pardons Board secretariat to the Prisons Department, it was stated that the department may establish any necessary conditions.

“Therefore, our task (the Prison Department) is to develop a set of regulations, which is currently underway.”

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Madani Adopted Village and Madani Adopted School programmes at Felda Tenang, Jertih, today.

On Oct 14, Shafee claimed that the former prime minister had received the Prison Department's standard operating procedures (SOP) for the implementation of house arrest.

However, Shafee (above) said Najib was instructed by the department not to reveal the details to the public or the media, as the information is strictly for his own use.

“The reason given was that if the details were made public, the media and the public would start speculating and debating the matter,” Shafee told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex.

He also confirmed that Najib will serve his house arrest at his residence in Langgak Duta and live with his family.

Unimpressed Harapan leaders

Shafee’s revelation has drawn scrutiny from some Pakatan Harapan leaders, including Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who said the lack of clarity has led to speculation on what Najib can or can’t do while under house arrest.

“Some say no phone calls, some say he might not be with his family, some say he will be in a confined space. So, the prison authorities must come out and explain,” he said.

Najib, 73, is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction on seven criminal charges related to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He was initially sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a RM210 million fine in 2020. The former Umno president began serving his prison sentence two years later after exhausting all avenues for appeal.

In 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his prison sentence from 12 years to six years and reduced the fine to RM50 million, bringing forward his expected release date to Aug 23, 2028.

On Sept 18 this year, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted a conditional pardon to Najib, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to the settlement of the RM50 million fine.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin clarified that Najib remains at Kajang Prison as he has yet to settle the RM50 million fine, which was set as one of the conditions for him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.