Concealing details of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest will further erode public confidence in the justice system, former PKR lawmaker Wong Chen warns.

Wong argued that as taxpayers, Malaysians were entitled to know how public funds would be used to monitor Najib during his house arrest.

This includes whether the former premier would receive special privileges while serving the remainder of his detention house-bound.

“The public are victims of the 1MDB scandal, and as such we have the right to know if Najib will be living in luxury with multiple helpers, and will he be given unlimited visitation rights.

“They should just come fully transparent and publish the details and release it to the mass media. This is not a matter of official secrets which requires limited Parliamentary scrutiny,” the ex-MP told Malaysiakini.

Wong Chen during the 'Tangkap Mafia Korporat' rally in front of Sogo, Kuala Lumpur 270926

Halved sentence, then home detention

Najib is serving his prison sentence for seven criminal offences linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd and is expected to be released on Aug 23, 2028.

He was initially sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million in 2020. However, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his jail term to six years and reduced his fine to RM50 million in 2024.

On Sept 18 this year, the Federal Territories Pardons Board, chaired by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, subject to payment of the RM50 million fine.

READ MORE: House arrest: What is stopping Najib from using Rosmah's phone?

However, earlier this week, Najib’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah said his client had received the conditions governing his house arrest but was instructed by the Prisons Department not to disclose them publicly.

Shafee told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex that the department was concerned that making the details public would prompt the media and public to speculate and debate the arrangements.

'House arrest is not holiday'

Meanwhile, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today slammed the Prisons Department’s decision, stressing that the public has a right to know how Najib’s home detention will be carried out.

Lim said withholding the details would only fuel speculation over the privileges and restrictions Najib would face under house arrest.

DAP Lawmaker Lim Lip Eng circa 2025 181225

“Who is permitted to visit him? Is he allowed to use a telephone, the internet, and social media? What about television, entertainment, and the freedom to receive guests? Is he required to wear an electronic monitoring device, or is he under constant surveillance via CCTV?” Lim asked in a statement.

Lim said the case was a matter of public interest and could set a precedent for future house arrest arrangements, adding that Malaysians were entitled to know how prison sentences were enforced outside prison.

The DAP lawmaker urged the Prisons Department to disclose the basic conditions, while keeping sensitive security information confidential.

“House arrest is not a holiday in a luxury bungalow. If everything is being done according to the rules, why be afraid to let the public know?” he added.