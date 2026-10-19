National shuttlers Pearly Tan and M Thinaah ended Malaysia’s 18-year wait for a women’s doubles Denmark Open Super 750 title, beating an unheralded Japanese pair last night.

The world number five comfortably defeated Hinata Suzuki-Nao Yamakita in just 36 minutes, winning 21-18, 21-11.

Going into the final, Tan and Thinaah were the favourites to win.

The pair faced adversity early on in the game, trailing 3-8. They began to find their footing, and despite Suzuki and Yamakita’s best efforts, the former were not to be denied.

The last Malaysian women’s doubles pair to win the Denmark Open were Chin Eei Hui and Wong Pei Tty in 2008.

No double happiness as Chia-Soh lose

It was contrasting fortunes for national men’s doubles Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who lost 8-21, 11-21 to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Shohibul Fikri in just over 30 minutes.

Chia and Soh, who recently reunited after being temporarily separated amid new pairings being tested, were no match for their opponents, who were relentless in their attacks right from the get-go.

The world number four's performance against the Indonesian pair was a far cry from the semifinals, when they stunned top-ranked Koreans Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae in straight sets.

Chia and Soh are still looking for their first World Tour title this year after finishing as runners-up in three top-tier tournaments – the Malaysia Open, the All England, and the World Championships.



