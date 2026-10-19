PARLIAMENT | An opposition lawmaker today urged Putrajaya to take a tougher stance on refugees and undocumented migrants, claiming the rakyat were fed up with what he described as a seemingly endless problem.

Debating the Budget 2027 Bill, Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) proposed a nationwide crackdown on undocumented migrants, including mobilising military personnel to assist the Immigration Department in arresting and deporting them.

"I suggest the government launch a massive nationwide operation to arrest undocumented migrants and deport them to their countries of origin.

"We know some may argue that the Immigration Department does not have enough personnel to carry out such an operation.

"For this purpose, I propose that the entire government machinery be mobilised through a whole-of-government approach, as we did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This could include deploying military personnel to rid the country of undocumented migrants," Radzi (above) added.

The Bersatu leader also urged the government to empty immigration detention depots nationwide as soon as possible by deporting all detainees to their countries of origin.

He said this would send a clear message to the international community and human trafficking syndicates that Malaysia was serious about tackling the issue.

Radzi claimed that the public had long complained about problems associated with the large number of refugees and undocumented migrants, with many viewing the situation as a never-ending problem.

The former minister also said the actual number of undocumented migrants in the country was unknown, alleging that the situation was compounded by "treacherous" civil servants who facilitated human trafficking activities.

Radzi warned that the country would be "destroyed" if the government failed to effectively stem their entry, including by imposing stricter policies on the employment of migrant workers.

Be firm with UNHCR

Turning to refugees, he called on the government to take a firmer stance towards the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), including by asking the agency to stop registering new refugees in Malaysia.

He said it was unfair for the international community to leave Malaysia to shoulder the burden of hosting some 225,000 registered refugees, while only a small number were resettled in third countries.

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"This effectively puts Malaysia in a trap.

"Has the government exerted sufficient pressure on the UNHCR to ensure that as many registered refugees as possible are resettled in third countries?" he asked.

On July 23, Putrajaya has directed UNHCR to temporarily halt all refugee registrations pending a restructuring of the government’s management system via the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) programme.

According to The Star, Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni (above) told the Dewan Negara that the decision was made to ensure that the management and registration of refugees in the nation are executed in a more orderly manner under government supervision.

“Through the DPP, the government can manage data in a more organised manner, including for data coordination, identity verification, monitoring, and regulation without relying on the records of any foreign entities,” Lukanisman added.