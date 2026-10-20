PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to release findings of the March investigation into the alleged “corporate mafia“ within three months, insisting that no one will be shielded from scrutiny.

This includes former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who was a former aide to Anwar.

“It doesn’t matter whether the names mentioned are Azam, Farhash, or (businessperson) Victor Chin.

“But let us obtain full disclosure through the special committee headed by the attorney-general (Dusuki Mokhtar),” he told the Dewan Rakyat during Minister's Question Time today.

Anwar said he had directed Dusuki to lead a multi-agency task force involving the MACC, police, Bank Negara Malaysia, Securities Commission (SC), Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and anti-money laundering investigators.

Responding to Sany Hamzan (Harapan-Hulu Langat), he said the task force would strengthen coordination among enforcement agencies and address transparency concerns.

“I have asked for a comprehensive report so that no one can claim there is a lack of transparency or that certain parties are being protected.

“Let the report be completed within three months. Since this is a government report, not merely a civil service report, I have asked for it to be made public,“ he said.

Sany had sought assurances that individuals allegedly involved in the “corporate mafia” would not be protected, while also questioning how billions of ringgit in seized assets were being utilised.

Azam previously dismissed allegations linking MACC officers to the corporate mafia as baseless and denied wrongdoing over his shareholdings in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd.

He also filed a RM100 million defamation suit against Bloomberg over its reporting.

Former MACC chief Azam Baki

Similarly, Farhash denied having business dealings with Azam or attempting to take control of NexG Bhd, and issued a letter of demand against Channel News Asia over its reporting.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The who and what of 'corporate mafia' scandal

RM9.5m allegation

Earlier, Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) questioned Anwar about allegations that a PKR MP had received RM9.5 million to act as an intermediary in disputes linked to the alleged corporate mafia.

Citing claims in a podcast by former minister Rafizi Ramli, Rosol asked whether investigations had extended to politicians and prominent individuals, including those named in connection with Ops Viking, an anti-money laundering operation.

Former minister Rafizi Ramli

Anwar dismissed the RM9.5 million allegation as an unsubstantiated political claim, saying the minister concerned had challenged it through legal proceedings.

“Let that process take its course. We should not pass judgment before a decision is reached,” he said.

While Anwar did not name names, the minister who was accused of receiving the RM9.5 million is Human Resources Minister R Ramanan.

Ramanan has denied receiving such a sum from Chin, allegedly to help settle the corporate mafia case.

However, there have been no reports of the Sungai Buloh MP filing a lawsuit over the allegations.

No interference

Anwar also maintained that enforcement action would not depend on political affiliation, pointing to prosecutions involving members of his own party.

He also cited a recent case involving his former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, to stress that he had not interfered with investigations.

Shamsul Iskandar Akin

“I have not obstructed or used my powers to prevent action, including in the recent case involving my former political secretary.

“I hope that is respected,” he said.

Shamsul last year pleaded not guilty to taking a bribe in his capacity as Anwar’s then-secretary from businessperson Albert Tei to help the latter secure mining exploration licences in Sabah.

Taking aim at former ministers who raised allegations of wrongdoing only after leaving office, Anwar said they should have acted while still in power.

“If you want to use your powers properly and put things right, do it while you still have the power.

“Don’t wait until you have retired, been removed, or become the opposition before speaking out about matters that should have been addressed while you were in government,” he said.

He is believed to have been referring to Rafizi, who resigned as the economy minister and vacated his Pandan parliamentary seat to co-lead Bersama.

Recovered funds channelled to public spending

On the use of seized assets, Anwar said recovered money was channelled into the Consolidated Fund, enabling the government to increase spending on poverty eradication and public assistance programmes.

“Part of the reason we can spend more on the people, including poverty eradication and Rahmah Cash Aid, is that we have managed to prevent leakages and recover substantial funds.

“That is why the amount is quite significant, and it must be returned to the people,” he said.

Anwar earlier told the Dewan Rakyat that enforcement and asset recovery efforts had recovered RM37.53 billion, including RM28 billion used to settle 1MDB debts.

Earlier investigations

The announcement follows earlier investigations into allegations of a corporate mafia involving business figures and MACC enforcement officers, brought into the spotlight by a Bloomberg exposé in February.

On March 11, the cabinet directed the police, MACC, SC, and IRB to investigate allegations of corporate manipulation.

Separately, a special committee headed by Dusuki investigated shareholding allegations involving Azam.

Its findings were presented to the cabinet in March but were not publicly disclosed, prompting calls for transparency and a royal commission of inquiry.

It remains unclear whether the task force announced today is an expansion of the earlier investigations or a separate exercise.