A female teacher was injured after being allegedly attacked by a Form Four male student at an international school in Kuching.

Acting Sarawak police chief Saifullizan Ishak confirmed the incident, saying a penknife and a hatchet were among the weapons seized at the scene.

“Further details regarding the incident will be released by the Kuching district police chief,” he said in a statement today, Bernama reported.

Earlier, a video went viral showing a student live-streaming an attack on a woman believed to be his teacher.

However, Bernama’s report did not establish whether the footage was linked to the incident disclosed by police today.

At the time of writing, Malaysiakini found that the footage remained accessible on several accounts online, with posts dating back nine hours, despite reports that some accounts had been blocked.

'Parents, students are fearful'

Separately, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii mentioned the alleged attack in his Budget 2027 debate, noting an increasing fear among parents and students surrounding school safety.

“This is a phenomenon that we cannot simply dismiss as an isolated incident. Similar incidents have occurred several times this year and over the past few years.

“To address this issue, we must recognise that it is not merely a criminal matter, but also an issue involving education and mental health,” the DAP lawmaker told the Dewan Rakyat.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii

“How can we provide mental health support not only to the victims of such tragedies but also to the perpetrators, namely the students who commit these offences?

“Therefore, I would like to ask whether the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be revised or whether additional training will be provided to schools and teachers to deal with such incidents,” he said.

Raising concerns over copycat incidents, including through the influence of social media and video games, Yii said measures must be taken to ensure the safety of teachers, children and the school environment.

“I do not want to see our schools equipped with metal detectors at their main entrances.

That is not the image I want for our schools.

“However, if such measures become necessary, we must ensure that the safety of our children remains our top priority,” he stressed.