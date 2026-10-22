PARLIAMENT | Opposition MPs questioned Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail's alleged failure to resolve the ongoing issue involving Border Control and Protection Agency director-general Shuhaily Zain and police personnel amicably within the ministry.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PAS-Machang) highlighted that both agencies fall directly under Saifuddin’s ministry.

"Why didn't the 'father' - the home minister - take an approach to reconcile both parties?

"Why air the dirty linen of conflicting agencies to the point of court prosecution? This reflects poorly on the civil service. Therefore, I hope the minister retracts the actions taken against Shuhaily," he said during the Supply Bill 2027 debate in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wan Fayhsal (above) was responding to an interjection by Rosol Wahid (PAS-Hulu Terengganu), who questioned Saifuddin's lack of effort to reconcile the situation.

Rosol also raised concerns over the swift prosecution against Shuhaily, hinting at a potential agenda, particularly involving a “corporate mafia”.

MCBA director-general Shuhaily Zain (right)

Yesterday, Shuhaily pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to two police officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sept 28.

He is alleged to have caused hurt to Faiz Saman and Ekmal Sofwan Dirman at around 1.27pm near Counter J on level five of the international airport.

Both charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Further investigation

​On Oct 10, Saifuddin was reported to have left it entirely to the relevant agencies to further investigate allegations that Shuhaily assaulted two police officers.

​He said the investigation paper had been submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers before being returned to the Royal Malaysia Police for further investigation.

​He explained that the investigation paper contained witness statements and other evidence collected throughout the investigation process.

Wan Fayhsal, at the start of his speech today, also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for praying for his good health.

The Wawasan Negara information chief was previously sent to the hospital after losing consciousness while helping his child with school homework.