PKR vice-president R Ramanan has hit back at Rafizi Ramli, who recently doubled down on his challenge for the human resources minister to initiate legal action against him over corruption allegations linked to the “corporate mafia”.

Ramanan’s pointed remarks against Rafizi came after lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 20 referenced the former PKR deputy minister’s claims that a PKR MP had received RM9.5 million to act as an intermediary in disputes linked to the alleged corporate mafia.

Addressing the lower house, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had dismissed the allegation as an unsubstantiated political claim. While Anwar, who is PKR president, did not name anyone, Ramanan had previously denied accusations that he was the PKR MP in question.

Following the exchange in the Dewan Rakyat, Rafizi said in a statement that he has not yet received any legal notice from Ramanan over the matter, contrary to Anwar’s claim that legal proceedings are underway.

READ MORE: PM vows to release 'corporate mafia' probe findings in 3 months, even if Azam, Farhash named

Not suing Rafizi to 'avoid burdening rakyat'

Ramanan today stressed that he has no intention to haul Rafizi to court, arguing instead that the Bersama co-leader should file a report with authorities if he believes he has credible evidence to support his claims.

Rafizi Ramli

“I don’t want to take any legal action - once (Rafizi) loses in court, he will do a donation drive and ask for the rakyat’s money to help him avoid bankruptcy.

“So if I sue him, who am I actually burdening? The rakyat!” Ramanan claimed during a press conference after officiating an appreciation event for Human Resources Ministry personnel in Kuala Lumpur today.

READ MORE: Ramanan: 'Coward' Rafizi using cybertroopers to split PKR with 'evil agenda'

The Sungai Buloh MP said that contrary to Rafizi’s “style of dirty politics”, he is “thankful” that he is not facing any difficulties and can serve the rakyat without accepting a salary or any allowances.

He also claimed that while Rafizi appears quick to urge others to take legal action, the latter has yet to initiate such action against those who accused him of accepting RM500,000 in bribes linked to Datasonic Group Bhd, now known as NexG Bhd.

'Distraction 101'

Ramanan further accused Rafizi of seemingly harping on issues allegedly implicating other individuals, including Anwar and his former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, to “cover up” supposed transgressions involving the former economy minister and his Bersama peers.

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak

“It’s political distraction 101,” Ramanan said, pointing to Rafizi’s previous statement raising concerns about tech company Zetrix AI’s financial crisis.

READ MORE: Rafizi demands PM come clean on Zetrix AI losses, immigration system's future

Besides the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) ongoing khalwat investigation against Bersama co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Ramanan also referred the MACC’s probe into the government’s RM1.1 billion deal with semiconductor firm Arm Holdings.

“Rafizi says the Zetrix AI issue is bigger than 1MDB - he is a mangkuk hayun that is not clever at all (as) the matter involves corporate governance, but he is trying to sensationalise it (to cover up news on other cases).

“What kind of a human is (Rafizi)? Does he not understand? Let me teach him: the sin of slander is bigger than the sin of killing, and is condemned even by the Prophet,” Ramanan added.

He also pressed Rafizi to address rumours that the other individual involved in Nik Nazmi’s case held a high-ranking position in a foundation under the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry during the former Setiawangsa MP’s tenure as its minister.

Ramanan emphasised that Rafizi should state whether the foundation has been audited to avoid claims of “failed governance, gross negligence, and immorality.”

“I would like to advise this hantu raya (Rafizi) - take care of yourself and look at your surroundings first. Don’t create stories here and there (just to) cover up the mess that you have created,” Ramanan added.