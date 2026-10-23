A banking veteran’s recent reprimand against normalising corruption has garnered votes of support from political observers, who called for more prominent and respected figures to be braver in speaking up.

This comes following remarks from former AmBank Group chairperson, Azman Hashim, who was speaking as the Open University Malaysia (OUM) chancellor during an Oct 19 event at the higher education institute.

Azman (above), who ranks at No 23 on Forbes’ 2026 Malaysia’s 50 Richest with a net worth of around US$1.1 billion (RM4.48 billion), had expressed concern over the apparently widespread nature of corruption in Malaysia, asserting that the matter is linked to the decline of noble values in society.

According to excerpts of his speech which have made the rounds online, he noted that while people used to be familiar with the slogan “Malaysia Boleh” (Malaysia can), corruption has caused the situation today to be more like “semua pun boleh” (anything goes).

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In particular, he pointed to the issues affecting government-owned Tabung Haji, expressing shock that even the pilgrims fund board appears not to have been spared from mismanagement where “money was taken”.

He also shared his incredulity over how certain people “feel no shame” in flaunting their wealth, including by owning multiple properties and showing off their luxurious vacations, while questioning why certain individuals appeared able to escape legal action despite being accused of committing offences.

Follow-up words with action

When contacted, academic Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin highlighted that those persistent tensions remain among the public over the issue of double standards in law enforcement, especially when involving individuals who possess influence, wealth, and status in society.

The International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) lecturer also said influential individuals who are seen as politically independent should contribute to nation-building efforts more often.

Meanwhile, political analyst Tawfik Yaakub argued that such action should extend beyond mere speeches.

He told Malaysiakini that beyond words, the remarks should be followed by collective action from the corporate sector, civil society, academics, and government institutions.

Tawfik Yaakub

He added that influential figures should also offer proposals, report any wrongdoing based on evidence, and support law enforcement.

“At the same time, I see institutions like the MACC and Parliament making greater efforts to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure anti-corruption efforts are carried out consistently.

“To me, public criticism only carries meaning when translated into institutional reforms and measurable actions, thereby eliminating negative perceptions among the rakyat,” the Universiti Malaya academic said.

He added that the significance behind Azman’s speech lies in the clear message that corruption and integrity are not merely political matters, but a serious threat to economic stability, investor confidence, and national credibility.

Azman’s statement matters

Tawfik’s argument was backed by political sociology expert Nur Atiqah Tang Abdullah, mentioning that Azman speaking out on corruption is significant, given that they possess economic and social influence as well as access to policy-making spaces and public discourse.

She told Malaysiakini that when individuals in such positions raise integrity questions, it shows that the issue of corruption is not merely about law enforcement, but also touches on the culture of power and institutional accountability.

Nur Atiqah Tang Abdullah

However, the academic from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia's Institute of Ethnic Studies cautioned that an individual's statement cannot be considered representative of the entire corporate community if it is not accompanied by sufficient evidence.

Nevertheless, she added, the statement opens up space for bigger questions regarding the extent to which integrity remains a principle that is truly valued in Malaysia's social, economic, and political life.

“In social reality, the act of speaking out on sensitive issues does not happen in a space free from interests and power relations.

“Corporate figures may need to consider business relations, institutional interests, reputation, and various stakeholders,” she added.

Similarly, social psychology expert Aini Azeqa Ma’rof said that while some may disagree with corruption or power abuse, they might choose to remain silent for fear of losing their jobs, positions, opportunities, or good relations with certain quarters.

Aini Azeqa Ma’rof

“The true test of integrity is not when we condemn the mistakes of people we dislike.

“The real test is when we are willing to defend the same principle even if the mistake involves someone we respect, know, or support,” she said.