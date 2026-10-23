Rafizi Ramli has instructed his lawyers to begin legal proceedings against Human Resources Minister R Ramanan, following barbs repeatedly traded between the duo over corruption allegations.

Rafizi, a former PKR deputy president, also implied that lawmakers should refer Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for supposedly issuing an “untrue” statement in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bersama co-leader’s statement today came after Ramanan yesterday affirmed that he has no intention to haul Rafizi to court, with the PKR vice-president’s assertion perceived as contradicting Anwar’s previous claim that legal proceedings are underway.

Anwar had said as such when speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, during which he dismissed Rafizi’s claims that a PKR MP had received RM9.5 million to act as an intermediary in disputes linked to the “corporate mafia”.

While Anwar, who is PKR president, did not name anyone, Ramanan had previously denied accusations that he was the PKR MP in question.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

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Referring to Ramanan’s press conference yesterday, Rafizi said the cabinet member had made various allegations against him, including accusing him of being involved in corruption.

“I have discussed the matter with my legal team. They believe there are strong grounds to bring a lawsuit against Ramanan, as his statements at the press conference crossed the boundaries set by the country’s defamation laws,” the former economy minister said today.

He added that the legal action against Ramanan is also “appropriate” as the latter “continues to evade” answering several allegations concerning him and ostensible graft.

“If Ramanan refuses to sue me, his press conference yesterday has now opened the way for me to take him to court over the allegations he made against me,” Rafizi said.

‘Take care of yourself’

Yesterday, Ramanan said he does not want to take legal action against Rafizi as the latter will set up a donation drive to gather funds from the rakyat “to avoid bankruptcy” if the court rules in Ramanan’s favour.

“So if I sue him, who am I actually burdening? The rakyat!” Ramanan claimed during a press conference after officiating an appreciation event for Human Resources Ministry personnel in Kuala Lumpur.

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He also asserted that while Rafizi appears quick to urge others to take legal action, the latter has yet to initiate such action against those who accused him of accepting RM500,000 in bribes linked to Datasonic Group Bhd, now known as NexG Bhd.

Ramanan further accused Rafizi of seemingly harping on issues allegedly implicating other individuals, including Anwar and his former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, to “cover up” supposed transgressions involving the former economy minister and his Bersama peers.

Anwar Ibrahim's former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak

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Besides the Selangor Islamic Religious Department's ongoing khalwat investigation against Bersama co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Ramanan also referred the MACC’s probe into the government’s RM1.1 billion deal with semiconductor firm Arm Holdings.

“I would like to advise this hantu raya (Rafizi) - take care of yourself and look at your surroundings first. Don’t create stories here and there (just to) cover up the mess that you have created,” Ramanan said.