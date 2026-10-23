Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) must provide a detailed explanation of problems faced by users of local navigation app, TuJu.

The communications minister said the explanation should cover the causes of the problems, technical issues, the app’s effectiveness and user experience, as well as a corrective measures plan with clear targets and timelines.

"This explanation is essential to ensure that the issues faced by users are addressed comprehensively, thereby enhancing trust in the application and instilling confidence in the public regarding the use of local navigation apps," Fahmi (above) said at a press conference at his ministry in Putrajaya this evening.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim touted TuJu as an alternative to Israel-based navigation app Waze over potential data security risks.

Later, mounting public complaints over technical disruptions affecting TuJu's services led to DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng rebuking Anwar's promotion of the wayfinding software, calling the app a "national embarrassment".

LLM issued an apology in response to the disruptions, saying that the premier's recommendation had caused a significant surge in users.

Tuju was developed by Prosignal under a memorandum of understanding signed with the LLM on May 26, 2022, and officially launched by Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi on Nov 26 last year.

Chief secretary on the job

Commenting further, Fahmi said Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has been tasked with coordinating a meeting involving secretaries-general from several ministries to examine the use of navigation applications, including local alternatives.

The meeting, which was underway, would also scrutinise explanations from LLM and Prosignal on TuJu’s technical capabilities and improvement plans, he added.

"I would also like to draw public attention to the fact that the government encourages the use of various applications - there are many alternatives available, whether developed locally or abroad.

"The important thing is to avoid using Waze, due to safety concerns previously highlighted by the National Security Council," he stated.

On Wednesday, the government announced that civil servants have been banned from using Waze when doing official business.

The prohibition against the popular navigation app is believed to be linked to the Google subsidiary’s Israeli roots, which Anwar said presents movement data and information security risks as the app is “bound under the laws of the Israeli government”.

According to a letter to civil servants dated Oct 20, Shamsul said the directive came after the prime minister chaired a National Cybersecurity Committee Meeting on the same day, where the decision was made immediately.

Waze has since denied allegations that it collects sensitive government information or allows third parties to exploit users' personal data.

During the press conference, Fahmi highlighted another concern where legal disputes involving Waze would be handled through Israeli courts.

"This means that should any issues arise, we would be unable to pursue them there, as Malaysia does not recognise nor maintain any diplomatic relations with Israel," he added.