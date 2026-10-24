BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi indicated the coalition will be another step closer to Putrajaya if its partnership with PAS in Malacca proves fortuitous.

However, arrangements made with PN by the state BN leadership have upset MCA, which complained that it was being sidelined.

In his speech at the launch of BN's candidates tonight, Zahid said that both green (PAS) and blue (BN) must shed past hatred and help each other during the state election.

"God willing, if we can foster this synergy, the tunnel to Putrajaya will be brighter," he said at the launch of BN's candidates for the state polls tonight.

He then assured BN partners, including MCA and MIC, that they will remain important pillars in the coalition.

"We will not shake or disturb them (Umno allies in BN).

"What unites us (Umno and PAS) is ummah unity, to bring stability, advancing Malacca and finally advancing the country to safeguard all rakyat," he said.

MCA fumes

However, MCA was not feeling the love for PAS and PN tonight.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong and other party leaders walked out of the event tonight, upset that the party was only given two seats - Machap Jaya and Klebang - to contest.

The other five seats it previously contested - Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Bandar Hilir, and Bemban - were won by either DAP or PN.

PN will be contesting those five seats this time around.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong

During a press conference outside the event venue, Wee said that those MCA seats were handed over to "the other side" without consulting the party.

“This is something we are extremely dissatisfied with,” he said in Mandarin.

Wee called on the central BN leadership to intervene in the matter.

When asked whether MCA would not contest in the Malacca polls in protest, Wee said they would wait to see how things develop in the coming days.

If BN and PN are able to maintain support levels from the 15th general election in the Nov 14 state election, they would be on track to win a supermajority in the state legislature as they had in Negeri Sembilan.

A Malaysiakini analysis previously estimated that if BN and PN can sustain their momentum from state elections into the next general election, they could win 122 Parliament seats - 10 more than a simple majority - allowing it to form the federal government without support from the Borneo states.