Pakatan Harapan has announced 21 candidates for the upcoming Malacca polls, leaving seven seats unannounced and the door open to a possible electoral pact with Bersatu.

Harapan chairperson and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled the candidates at an event at Stadium Hang Jebat tonight. Among them was his political secretary, Azman Abidin.

The Federal Territories PKR chief will make his electoral debut at the Nov 14 state election, contesting Paya Rumput, currently held by Umno’s Rais Yasin.

READ MORE: PM's political secretary to run for Paya Rumput in Malacca polls

State Harapan chairperson and former chief minister Adly Zahari will defend Bukit Katil, while state Amanah Women's chief Rahayu Hamzah will contest Merlimau, currently held by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh.

PKR’s Ginie Lim will seek to regain Machap Jaya, which she held for one term after the 2018 election. The seat returned to MCA in the 2021 state polls.

PKR's Machap Jaya candidate, Ginie Lim

Malacca PKR Youth deputy treasurer Yunazri Mustamiri was also named as a candidate for Tanjung Bidara, held by caretaker chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

A source previously told Malaysiakini that Harapan had yet to decide on the form of cooperation with Bersatu, which was understood to be awaiting the coalition’s decision before determining its next move.

The uncertainty, which appears to have been allayed by the number of candidates Harapan announced tonight, came more than a month after Adly confirmed on Sept 19 that negotiations were underway with Bersatu and other parties over a possible "Harapan Plus" electoral arrangement.

However, Malacca Harapan deputy chairperson Khoo Poay Tiong ruled out an electoral pact with Bersatu on Sept 30.

Changing of hands

Harapan first wrested Malacca from BN in the 2018 general election, but its administration under Adly collapsed 22 months later following political defections. BN subsequently returned to power and retained control in the 2021 state election.

State Harapan chairperson and former chief minister Adly Zahari

In the 2021 polls, PKR contested 11 seats, while Amanah and DAP contested nine and eight seats, respectively.

Before its dissolution on Sept 23, the Malacca state legislative assembly comprised 21 BN representatives: 18 from Umno, two from MCA, and one from MIC.

Harapan held five seats, comprising four DAP representatives and one from Amanah, while Bersatu held two.

Nominations for the state election will take place on Oct 31, followed by early voting on Nov 10.