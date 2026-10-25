The issue of MCA’s dissatisfaction over the announcement of BN candidates for the 16th Malacca state election will be discussed and resolved collectively before nomination day on Oct 31, said BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said he had met MCA president Wee Ka Siong before the candidate announcement ceremony and understood the confusion that arose following the lack of prior notification from the secretariat.

“I met Wee before the ceremony and, indeed, he was also surprised because he had not been informed by the secretariat that candidates would be announced at the ceremony.

“However, this is an issue that we will resolve. Yes, we will hold discussions before Oct 31,” he told reporters after officiating at the Bagan Datuk 2026 Sultan Nazrin Shah Bridge Run today.

The deputy prime minister said this when asked to comment on MCA’s claim that it was caught by surprise over the announcement of candidates at last night’s ceremony.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong

Commenting on claims that the candidate list had yet to receive the endorsement of the MCA’s top leadership, Zahid explained that the initial discussions had been entrusted to Malacca BN chairperson Ab Rauf Yusoh together with the state MCA leadership.

He said there was still room for negotiations if MCA was unhappy with the candidates announced.

“There is still an opportunity if any candidate is not agreed upon because I have not signed the letter of appointment. So it is up to the MCA president to do so,” he said.

Bernama reported last night that MCA would not recognise any of its party candidates announced by BN for the Melaka polls without the approval of the party’s top leadership.

Wee said that announcing candidates without consultation and MCA’s agreement was unacceptable, especially when seats previously contested by MCA were allegedly given to other parties.

BN announced the coalition’s candidates who will contest in 21 seats, including two MCA candidates, namely incumbent Machap Jaya assemblyperson Ngwe Hee Sem and incumbent Kelebang assemblyperson Lim Ban Hong.

- Bernama



