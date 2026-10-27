PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has insisted that negotiations regarding constituency development funds for opposition MPs must continue, while denying that the government is neglecting residents in opposition-led constituencies.

Responding to a supplementary question from Che Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) in Dewan Rakyat today, Anwar said development allocations do not necessarily have to be channelled directly through MPs, but rather project implementation is determined based on local needs as well as approvals from state governments and relevant ministries.

At present, only government MPs receive the allocation directly, whereas allocations in opposition-led states are managed by government-appointed coordinating officers.

The government has also reportedly withdrawn fund management control from non-compliant PKR MPs.

This situation limits opposition MPs' ability to serve voters in their respective constituencies, in addition to reportedly granting the federal government an economic advantage in influencing voters.

Besut MP Che Zulkifly Jusoh

However, Anwar stressed that the disbursement method does not mean residents in opposition constituencies are sidelined.

“The people are not sidelined, constituencies are not sidelined. Must the project go through Parliament? No,” he said.

Anwar said the matter in dispute is not whether development allocations are provided to opposition areas, but why the funds are not channelled directly to MPs.

“Even in constituencies represented by government parties, it is not given directly to MPs. MPs verify the project. Funds for development are not given to MPs,” he said.

He said the government continues to approve projects for the public, including repairing dilapidated schools, religious schools, small roads, and mosques.

“So, to assume that there is no approval in terms of allocation, I disagree because the allocation for the people is delivered,” he said.

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Discussions continue

Che Zulkifly had earlier asked the government to clarify whether it intends to enact an Equal Allocation Act as promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, to ensure constituency development funds are provided to all MPs regardless of party affiliation.

However, Anwar did not provide a definitive answer during the exchange on whether the government would enact the law, choosing instead to emphasise the allocation disbursement method through government processes and the need to continue negotiations.

The premier further said the government has requested Deputy Prime Minister II Fadillah Yusof to continue discussions on the matter and suggested reusing the previous agreement format.

“So, we use the same format, no need to amend even a single word,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised that the government is open to continuing negotiations, but the opposition must also be willing to discuss.

“If they don't want to negotiate, that is not my problem,” he said.

The call for equal funding is not just being championed by the opposition.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and chairperson Gobind Singh Deo have, in the past two months, called for Putrajaya to enact equal constituency funding and fulfil its 15th general election campaign promise.

So far, only Perak and Kelantan provide equal constituency development funds to government and opposition representatives - albeit only through executive orders.

Increased funds

Anwar further stressed that based on government records, no parliamentary constituency or state has been sidelined in the provision of allocations.

“The issue is whether there is marginalisation or reduction. No. In fact, it has been increased,” he said.

As an example, Anwar said federal allocations to Terengganu increased for 2027 to RM8.2 billion from RM6 billion under the previous administration.

“From RM6 billion to RM8.2 billion. What kind of discrimination is this?” he said in jest.

Anwar also questioned allegations that the government is oppressing the state despite its increased allocation.

“What kind of cruelty is this? An area with 100 percent opposition support, we add RM2.2 billion. This is indeed extraordinarily cruel,” he further jested.

Kuala Terengganu town

Anwar added that a total of RM123 million was approved for 197 projects in Besut, covering infrastructure, health, housing, agriculture, education, and flood mitigation.

Among the projects mentioned were the conservation of Sungai Besut valued at RM8 million and the construction of a new health clinic valued at RM37 million.

He said project determination takes into account development priorities within the framework of the national budget, discussions with ministries and departments, input from state governments and district offices, as well as the government's financial capability and residents' interests.

“If the representative presents it in a good manner, of course I will give it good consideration,” he said.

However, Che Zulkifly interjected by referencing a Bernama report which stated that the allocation to Terengganu amounted to RM2.1 billion.

The discrepancy in figures was not clarified during the exchange.