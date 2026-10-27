YOURSAY | ‘Address youths grouses instead of worrying about image.’

Upside-down Jalur Gemilang stunt risks Malaysians’ image in Australia – minister

Exile: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Mustapha Sakmud should have seen this coming.

After months of politicians turning the Jalur Gemilang into a test of patriotism and national loyalty, it was only a matter of time before disaffected citizens began using the same flag to express their disagreement with government policies.

Since the 1960s, protesters, particularly students, have used national flags as symbols of dissent. An inverted flag may be interpreted as disrespect, but it can also be a deliberate expression of political protest rather than rejection of the nation itself.

Politicians cannot elevate the flag into an instrument for measuring loyalty and then express surprise when citizens appropriate that symbolism to challenge political authority.

Patriotism is not the monopoly of the government, and disagreement with government policy is not necessarily disloyalty to the country.

The minister worries about Malaysia's image in Australia. Perhaps the more important question is what Malaysia's response to peaceful dissent says about the state of its democracy. You had it coming.

Bobcat2020: How does turning the Malaysian flag upside down on foreign soil advance anyone’s cause? What does it achieve beyond tarnishing our country's reputation?

Malaysia is neither a failed state nor a pariah state, much less an oppressive dictatorship. Malaysians enjoy religious and cultural freedoms, including the freedom to worship, consume pork and alcohol, and openly criticise the government.

The facts speak louder than political propaganda. Under the Madani administration, Malaysia's Corruption Perceptions Index ranking has improved, while our global competitiveness surged from 34th in 2024 to 15th in 2026.

Government efficiency jumped 11 places to 14th globally, and Malaysia now ranks fourth in economic performance. These are independent international assessments, not government propaganda.

Yet the gulf between reality and public perception remains enormous, fuelled by relentless misinformation, manufactured outrage and toxic political narratives designed to discredit Anwar Ibrahim's administration.

Let's not be naive. There are powerful vested interests that benefited from the old culture of kleptocracy, patronage and political entitlement.

Their allies, including those exploiting race and religion for political gain, would gladly see this government fail if it meant reclaiming power and privilege.

For those who profited from a corrupt system, reform is not progress. It is a threat.

Criticise the government. That is democracy. But don't mistake hatred of the prime minister for patriotism or allow political hostility to blind you to Malaysia's achievements.

Malaysia is bigger than any politician or political party. You don't have to love the government to love your country.

GrayEagle1207: If politicians and government encourage local protesters to step on certain foreign flags, berate and insult other countries to show anger and protest, what's wrong with East Malaysians showing their anger towards Malaysia the same way in a foreign state? Rules for thee but not for me.

HJ Angus: Malaysia has definitely become infamous after the 1MDB scandal plus the two subsequent royal pardons (including house arrest) for jailed former premier Najib Abdul Razak. To top it up, the citizens are asked to donate to his RM50 million fine.

That is more noteworthy than a bunch of students clamouring for their rights after so many years. Maybe some politicians hoped the citizens will forget but this time, it shows the younger East Malaysians will be no pushovers.

Coward: All they care is face. That makes them look bad so it must be stopped. They never seek to address the root cause. Label them Sabah separatist if you want, but they are no different from Johor separatists or Kelantan separatists. They are always present.

Respect their view but equally show them that their view is the minority view. Is that a problem? If it is, then we have a bigger problem.

Apanama is back: Their concerns are only two issues, pigs and upside-down flag.

The rest “tak apa, biar pi” (it’s okay, let it be). Immigration issues - "tak apa, biar pi”.

Najib's house arrest - "tak apa, biasalah tu." (it’s okay, it is normal). And so on. They like to pick on very low-hanging fruit such as animals, flags, and apps (Tuju versus Waze).

Bijoy Kurien: Sabah and Sarawak’s rights deserve serious attention. But how does turning the Jalur Gemilang upside down help secure those rights? It gives people something else to argue about while the actual issues get pushed aside.

The government must continue delivering on MA63 and answering legitimate grievances. Those campaigning for these rights should also explain what they want achieved and how. Insulting a flag that belongs to all Malaysians does little to strengthen their case.

Spinnot: "But how does turning the Jalur Gemilang upside down help secure those rights?" Of course, it doesn't. But if they didn't do it, do you think news organisations would report their protests?

The group did say they wanted to draw international attention to the issues they raised.

"While negotiations over Sabah’s claim to 40 percent of net federal revenue collected in the state were ongoing," Mustapha stated.

The federal government has suspended payment of the agreed 40 percent revenue entitlement for half a century, but the status of the issue is an “ongoing negotiation”!

This is despite the High Court ruling a year ago! No wonder many Sabahans are frustrated and angry!

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