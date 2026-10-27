Sexual harassment claim: Student's mum, headmaster lodge police reports
A school headmaster in Bagan Datuk, who came under scrutiny on social media following allegations of sexual harassment against a Form Three student, lodged a police report on Sunday.
Perak police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said the man, 56, filed a police report over a viral video depicting him being attacked by the student's family...
A school headmaster in Bagan Datuk, who came under scrutiny on social media following allegations of sexual harassment against a Form Three student, lodged a police report on Sunday.
Perak police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said the man, 56, filed a police report over a viral video depicting him being attacked by the student's family.
He also said police were investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities and services.
“Our findings indicate that the student’s family attacked the principal after he was accused of calling the student to express his romantic feelings for her,” he said at a press conference at the Perak police headquarters today.
Alwi said police had recorded statements from nine people so far, including the headmaster.
Meanwhile, Alwi said an investigation had been launched under Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 following a report lodged by the student's mother.
READ MORE: Perak headmaster beaten, transferred after allegations of misconduct with pupil
The allegations first gained attention on social media through a post on Threads, which claimed that the principal had sent inappropriate messages to a female student, including one saying “I love you”.
Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had directed the Perak state education department to investigate the allegations, and the headmaster has been temporarily transferred to the Bagan Datuk district education office pending the outcome.
- Bernama
Must take action on the headmaster for the misconduct and demote him at once.
The teaching profession is being tarnished by such indecent reports on the conduct , and competence of teachers and school heads. Is the standard of teaching profession too being eroded like the standard of education and discipline in schools. Our school days during the yesteryears was fun , but very strict and disciplined. Teachers were then respected for their exemplary behaviour , knowledge ,and the guidance they imparted to students.
Kudos to the Education Ministry for acting promptly. But the temporary transfer must be followed by a thorough investigation, clear accountability and proper protection for the student. A school leader holds authority over children. Any allegation of sexual misconduct involving a student demands serious scrutiny, regardless of rank or years of service. The student must have access to counselling and be protected from pressure, retaliation and public exposure. The alleged assault should be investigated separately. It must not overshadow the mother’s complaint. Both reports deserve due process, and the child’s welfare must remain central throughout.
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.