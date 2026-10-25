A man believed to be a primary school headmaster has been temporarily transferred to the Bagan Datuk district education office (PPD) pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a pupil.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the man has been transferred in a brief statement responding to videos posted on Threads showing the man being beaten by a woman believed to be a relative of the girl involved.

“I have already ordered the Perak Education Department to investigate this issue.

“The headmaster in question has also been temporarily transferred to the Bagan Datuk PPD until the investigation is completed,” Fadhlina posted.

The videos, uploaded by a Threads user, show a tense confrontation in what appears to be a school office, with the woman scolding and repeatedly hitting the man while speaking in Tamil.

While the uploader claimed the pupil was 15, her current schooling status is unclear, including whether she was a student of the headmaster.

In the accompanying post, the uploader alleged that the man had sexually harassed the girl and sent her romantic messages.

“What is the age of the girl? What is the age of the girl? What is the age of the girl, sir?” the woman can be heard shouting in Tamil as she hits the man.

The man responds by apologising and asking her to sit down, saying he had done it “just for fun”.

“Sir, I raise my hands and pay respect to teachers. You made me hit you. I am like a mother to you,” the woman says in another clip, her voice shaking.

The man continues to apologise and repeats his explanation, prompting another woman present to reprimand him.

“Sir, stop saying that it was just for fun! I myself will slap you! Don’t say you did it for fun, sir!” she says.

Malaysiakini is withholding the identities of the man and the women, as well as the school’s name, to protect the child’s identity in accordance with the Child Act 2001.

Fadhlina has been contacted for further details, including the nature of the allegations and whether either party has lodged a police report.