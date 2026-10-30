Differences of opinion between ministries do not necessarily mean there are cracks in the government, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, the government ensures effective inter-ministerial coordination to maintain policy consistency, prevent overlapping functions, and ensure that decisions reflect public interests and fiscal capacity.

“The government wishes to emphasise that differences of opinion or approach between ministries do not necessarily reflect a split in the government.

“On the contrary, it is part of the process of discussion and policy consideration that takes into account their respective responsibilities, jurisdiction, and priorities,” he said in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar (above) said this in response to a question from opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, who asked for clarification on why the Finance Ministry and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry could publicly issue conflicting stances.

A dispute previously arose over allocations for rural road projects under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Funding dispute

Last September, Zahid expressed disappointment over delayed payments to contractors who had completed projects and met targets, saying the delays had caused cash flow problems and forced some out of business.

DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

However, Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican denied restrictions on the Rural and Regional Development Ministry's rural road allocation, saying the full approved amount had been disbursed.

He attributed the payment delays to the near-exhaustion of this year's allocation, claiming the Rural and Regional Development Ministry had consistently committed and spent beyond its approved budget. The Finance Ministry then approved an additional RM300 million to settle outstanding contractor payments.

The dispute continued on Oct 20, when the Finance Ministry disclosed that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry had received another RM500 million from other ministries' development allocation savings to cover spending beyond its annual budget.

The Finance Ministry also said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry had been instructed to suspend new letters of acceptance for rural road projects from Sept 10 to prevent further payment arrears.

Elaborating further, Anwar said government policies and decisions must undergo appropriate consideration and coordination processes, while matters requiring collective decisions will be brought to the cabinet.

“The government will continue to strengthen inter-ministerial cooperation, enhance the effectiveness of policy implementation, and monitor the achievements of each initiative to ensure that decisions made are translated into tangible, sustainable outcomes that benefit the people,” he said.