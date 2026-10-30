MCA is expected to get one additional seat to contest in the Malacca state election, with Perikatan Nasional understood to have offered the Kota Laksamana state seat to the BN party.

The seat was previously surrendered to PN and is one of six seats BN isn't contesting.

When contacted, MCA president Wee Ka Siong gave a positive indication.

"PN handed over the state seat, not PAS," he told Malaysiakini briefly when asked whether his party received an offer from PAS for MCA to contest the Kota Laksamana state seat.

Wee is scheduled to hold a press conference today, believed to be related to the PN offer.

The Kota Laksamana state seat is a DAP stronghold held by Low Chee Leong since 2018. In the 2021 Malacca state election, he defended the seat with an 11,494-vote majority, defeating candidates from MCA and Gerakan.

In the upcoming state election, Low is once again Pakatan Harapan's choice to defend the seat.

PN last night named five of six candidates to contest in the state election.

PAS and Wawasan Negara were allocated two seats each, while Gerakan will contest one seat.

This latest development comes on the heels of MCA ending its 96-hour standoff with BN after an initial dissatisfaction with being allocated just the Machap Jaya and Kelebang seats to contest.

MCA has also been given an additional seat by BN to contest - the Bandar Hilir state seat.