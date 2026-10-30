PN handing over Kota Laksamana seat to MCA?
MCA is expected to get one additional seat to contest in the Malacca state election, with Perikatan Nasional understood to have offered the Kota Laksamana state seat to the BN party.
The seat was previously surrendered to PN and is one of six seats BN isn't contesting.
When contacted...
MCA is expected to get one additional seat to contest in the Malacca state election, with Perikatan Nasional understood to have offered the Kota Laksamana state seat to the BN party.
The seat was previously surrendered to PN and is one of six seats BN isn't contesting.
When contacted, MCA president Wee Ka Siong gave a positive indication.
"PN handed over the state seat, not PAS," he told Malaysiakini briefly when asked whether his party received an offer from PAS for MCA to contest the Kota Laksamana state seat.
Wee is scheduled to hold a press conference today, believed to be related to the PN offer.
The Kota Laksamana state seat is a DAP stronghold held by Low Chee Leong since 2018. In the 2021 Malacca state election, he defended the seat with an 11,494-vote majority, defeating candidates from MCA and Gerakan.
In the upcoming state election, Low is once again Pakatan Harapan's choice to defend the seat.
PN last night named five of six candidates to contest in the state election.
PAS and Wawasan Negara were allocated two seats each, while Gerakan will contest one seat.
This latest development comes on the heels of MCA ending its 96-hour standoff with BN after an initial dissatisfaction with being allocated just the Machap Jaya and Kelebang seats to contest.
MCA has also been given an additional seat by BN to contest - the Bandar Hilir state seat.
Does it look like a 100% increase in seats for Wee and Mca to contest in the 16th Malacca State Election! Bravo Wee and Mca. First was only given Kelebang and Macha Jaya , now also given Kota Laksa_mana and Bandar Hilir! Show Malaccans what you can do. Malaccans are mighty fed-up with PH and Dap. Go Mca Go. ABH this time.
All the sure lose seats dat on doesn't want,MCA will gladly take and proudly tell it's members dat umno gave in!
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