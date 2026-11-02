PARLIAMENT | The Health Ministry is open to reviewing its employment package for 750 permanent medical officer positions in Sabah and Sarawak, following concerns that the offer may not be attractive enough to draw experienced doctors back into public service.

The Dewan Rakyat heard this morning about concerns raised by doctors' representative groups over the UD10 entry-level grade offer, which may not appeal to experienced medical officers who have moved into the private sector.

One doctor who previously served under the ministry told Malaysiakini that the starting salary for the UD10 grade was RM3,840.

During the parliamentary oral question-and-answer session, Ramkarpal Singh (Harapan-Bukit Gelugor) asked Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad whether the ministry would consider the groups' proposals for a better pay scale and benefits to encourage senior doctors to join the special scheme.

In response, Dzulkefly said the ministry has always prioritised healthcare workers' welfare and is prepared to consider the suggestions.

"Deputy speaker, I have taken note of matters relating to the welfare of our staff, and I believe we are prepared to consider the application or proposal put forward by Bukit Gelugor. Thank you," he said.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that Hartal Doktor Kontrak and Yayasan AbiMedik welcomed the ministry's move to address the doctor shortage in East Malaysia through 750 new permanent posts.

However, they urged the ministry to reconsider the inadequate salary offer.

The ministry's special recruitment exercise for permanent medical officers in Sabah and Sarawak is open to all contract-appointed medical officers who underwent housemanship training between Dec 5, 2016 and Oct 14, 2024, including those whose contracts with the ministry have expired.