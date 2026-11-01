DAP has called for the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting on former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s pardon to be made public.

However, its secretary-general Anthony Loke said the decision rests with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“That is indeed our stand. We want the minutes of that meeting to be disclosed. But it is subject to the AGC’s discretion,” he told a press conference after officiating the Federal Territory DAP annual convention in Bangsar today.

Asked whether DAP had raised the matter at a cabinet meeting, the transport minister said the party had conveyed its wish to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Yes, we have conveyed this wish to the prime minister. But there must be a procedure to declassify those minutes, that is up to the AGC,” Loke (above) said.

Calls for disclosure

Previously, several DAP leaders called for the minutes to be revealed, including former MP Tony Pua and DAP vice-chairperson Teo Nie Ching, who said disclosure would clarify the positions taken by ministers during the Pardons Board meeting.

This was amid criticism of DAP and Pakatan Harapan for their perceived failure to stop Najib from getting clemency. DAP and Harapan have been trying to shift responsibility by arguing that board decisions are the sole prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The two had pointed out that only by declassifying the board meeting minutes and making them public can the truth be restored, proving that Harapan ministers did not pave the way for Najib within the system.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, meanwhile, had urged the Prison Department to publicly spell out the terms and conditions of Najib’s house arrest, saying the public deserved to know what the former prime minister was allowed to do.

Najib was jailed in August 2022 after being convicted on seven charges related to SRC International funds.

In February 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board, chaired by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, decided to reduce Najib’s 12-year jail sentence to six years and cut his RM210 million fine to RM50 million. He is scheduled to be released in August 2028.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

On Sept 18 this year, Najib was granted a conditional pardon to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, provided he pays the RM50 million fine.

DAP backs CSA for political stability

On the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the Madani government and 13 opposition and independent MPs, Loke said his party agrees to it in principle for the sake of ensuring the country’s political stability.

“The Harapan presidential council agreed to avoid using the term ‘blind support’.

“Instead, the focus would be on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support the budget and prevent any attempts to topple the government midway,” he said.

READ MORE: How does Madani-Bersatu CSA benefit Anwar?

The Seremban MP also reminded that such an approach is nothing new for DAP.

“During Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, we signed a similar agreement with the prime minister.

“It did not mean we supported Ismail Sabri at that time. We just wanted to ensure political stability and that no party tried to topple the existing government.

“In that spirit, we signed an MOU with him. So the same spirit applies now,” he explained.

He added that this room for negotiation is not limited to certain MPs, but is open to any opposition MP who wishes to discuss.

“They remain in the opposition, they are not joining the government.

“All we want is an understanding, so that there are no manoeuvres in Parliament to topple the government and cause a recurring political crisis like in 2020.

“In that spirit, we do agree, and the importance of constituency allocations needs to be institutionalised,” he said.

CSA signing on Oct 29

On Oct 29, the government signed the CSA with six Bersatu MPs led by party president Muhyiddin Yassin, six former Bersatu representatives who supported Anwar, and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Under the deal, the MPs agreed to support Budget 2027 and Anwar’s administration until the end of the parliamentary term, and in return they will receive constituency development funds on par with government backbenchers.