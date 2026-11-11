Community activist Peter Tan has urged the inspector-general of police to take firm action against two patrol officers accused of extorting RM6,590 from a 60-year-old deaf and mute man.

Peter expressed disappointment that no concrete action has been taken by the police thus far despite a police report and a press conference about the alleged crime against Fang Teik Beng in Taman Muda, Ampang, on Oct 6.

Peter, who accompanied Fang to the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman to submit the letter to the IGP, said high-level police intervention is necessary to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action if the allegations are proven true.

“It is my stand that the primary responsibility of the police is to protect the rakyat, especially vulnerable groups who require protection, rather than allowing a few unprincipled personnel to abuse their power to intimidate and extort money from innocent members of the public.

“If these allegations are proven true, treating an individual who has been deaf and mute since childhood in such a manner is utterly extreme and inhumane,” he told the media when met at Bukit Aman yesterday.

The appeal letter was submitted to one of IGP Khalid Ismail’s officers. Fang’s lawyer, Tan Chak Seng, was also present.

It was alleged that when detained, the police officer checked the victim's mobile phone and found inappropriate content.

The police officer demanded a sum of money to prevent Fang from being arrested for possessing inappropriate content on the phone.

Fang took out the money he had and paid the police officer.

Don't compromise

Meanwhile, Peter stressed that the police should not compromise with personnel who abuse their power, especially since such acts could damage the public’s image and trust in the institution.

“The public expects honest, professional, and trustworthy police personnel, not individuals who use their uniforms and bestowed powers to oppress the people and demand money illegally,” he said.

Peter then urged the police to immediately disclose the investigation’s progress, adding that the victim is not asking for special treatment, but a fair, equitable, and transparent probe.

Malaysiakini has contacted Bukit Aman for comment.