Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad reminding people about justice regardless of a person's standing, hours after the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest, effective from yesterday.

Anwar’s post on Facebook cited a hadith narrated by al-Bukhari from the Prophet's wife Aisha, touching on the destruction of past nations due to practising differential treatment between high-ranking individuals and the weak in the execution of punishment.

The hadith, among others, stated that if Fatimah, the daughter of the Prophet herself, committed the offence of theft, the Prophet would still execute the punishment on her.

Anwar, however, did not mention Najib's name or directly link the post with the court decision regarding the former prime minister's house arrest.

“From Aisha RA, that the Messenger of Allah SAW said:

“Indeed, what destroyed the nations before you was that when a high-ranking person among them stole, they let him off. But when a weak person among them stole, they executed the legal punishment (hudud) upon him.

“By Allah! If Fatimah binti Muhammad were to steal, I would surely cut off her hand.”





Najib's return home

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, for offences involving the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Najib Abdul Razak escorted by Prison Department officers

Judge Aslam Zainuddin set aside a previous order dated Nov 6 enabling Najib to be released following the payment of the fine, before replacing it with an order for the execution of house arrest in accordance with the royal conditional pardon.

Najib was subsequently brought from Kajang Prison to his residence and arrived at approximately 9.27pm last night.

Under the order, Najib will serve the remainder of his SRC International case prison sentence until Aug 23, 2028, before returning to Kajang Prison on Aug 24, 2028, to serve a separate sentence for the 1MDB case.

Najib began serving his prison sentence on Aug 23, 2022, after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence in the SRC International case.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million after being found guilty of seven charges involving abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million in SRC International funds.

On Jan 29, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board decided to reduce his prison sentence to six years and the fine cut to RM50 million.

On Sept 18, 2026, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted a conditional pardon allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International case sentence under house arrest, subject to the full payment of the RM50 million fine.

The fine was subsequently paid in full on Nov 6, but the execution of house arrest was delayed following issues related to the release order issued by the court on the same day and the Attorney-General's Chambers' application to seek clarification and correction of the said order.

Although permitted to serve the remainder of his SRC International case sentence at home, Najib still faces other legal processes, including an appeal against his conviction and sentence in the main 1MDB case.