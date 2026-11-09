AG laments 'obvious' errors in Najib's court documents
Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar stressed that there should not have been errors in official judicial documents related to Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest order.
Dusuki pointed out there were "obvious" mistakes in the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s Order of Discharge document relating to the former premier’s sentence in the SRC International corruption case.
"This would not...
Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar stressed that there should not have been errors in official judicial documents related to Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest order.
Dusuki pointed out there were "obvious" mistakes in the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s Order of Discharge document relating to the former premier’s sentence in the SRC International corruption case.
"This would not have happened if the parties concerned had been thorough. This error is obvious and has caused unnecessary problems," he said, as reported by Berita Harian.
However, Dusuki did not elaborate on the specific mistake he was referring to.
The controversy arose after the High Court ordered Najib’s immediate release upon completion of his RM50 million fine payment.
However, the court also ruled that he must serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, in accordance with the conditional pardon granted to him.
This led to the AGC pausing the implementation of the order, drawing criticism from various quarters, including Istana Negara, which opined that the agency risked defying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree.
READ MORE: Agong: Disputing Najib's conditional pardon could amount to insubordination
The AGC denied this, stressing that the move was to ensure Najib's rights are safeguarded.
It was reported on Nov 7 that the agency will seek an audience with the king to explain the legal complications of Najib’s conditional pardon, particularly its implications for his separate 1MDB sentence.
It is always the conflict of interests when coordination between parties concerned is lacking. A matter of national concern being treated in a manner where professionalism and competency seems to be taken lightly. AGC should have immediately intervened when the order was issued to ensure no legality violations. Why wait until the fine has been paid and he was on his way to serve his house arrest to order the deferment? If it was well coordinated by parties concerned such blunders could have been avoided.
There are some lawyers in Malaysia who interpret legal decisions according to the political interests and inclinations of the parties they represent or support, rather than in accordance with legal principles, the spirit of the Federal Constitution and the rule of law. Every lawyer is entitled to hold his or her own political views. However, when discussing matters of law, legal interpretations must be based on facts, statutory provisions and judicial principles, not tailored to suit the interests of any political party. The law has no political colour. Justice must never be determined by political preference. Lawyers should serve as defenders of the rule of law, not as political spokespersons who distort legal interpretations to protect the interests of their respective political parties. Loyalty to a political party is a political choice. Loyalty to the law and justice is a professional responsibility.
So is it an error for PMX to appoint this guy as AGC, and is it an error for Malaysians to elect the PMX in the first place? And is it an error for Malaysia to come into being, given that we have so much conflicts between different race and religion?
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