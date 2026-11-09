Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar stressed that there should not have been errors in official judicial documents related to Najib Abdul Razak's house arrest order.

Dusuki pointed out there were "obvious" mistakes in the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s Order of Discharge document relating to the former premier’s sentence in the SRC International corruption case.

"This would not have happened if the parties concerned had been thorough. This error is obvious and has caused unnecessary problems," he said, as reported by Berita Harian.

However, Dusuki did not elaborate on the specific mistake he was referring to.

The controversy arose after the High Court ordered Najib’s immediate release upon completion of his RM50 million fine payment.

However, the court also ruled that he must serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, in accordance with the conditional pardon granted to him.

This led to the AGC pausing the implementation of the order, drawing criticism from various quarters, including Istana Negara, which opined that the agency risked defying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree.

READ MORE: Agong: Disputing Najib's conditional pardon could amount to insubordination

The AGC denied this, stressing that the move was to ensure Najib's rights are safeguarded.

It was reported on Nov 7 that the agency will seek an audience with the king to explain the legal complications of Najib’s conditional pardon, particularly its implications for his separate 1MDB sentence.

