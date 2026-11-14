Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s movement outside his residence for nearly eight hours yesterday was to attend to several matters, including a medical check-up, Friday prayers and rehabilitation programmes, said the Prison Department.

In a statement, the department said Najib’s movement began at 10.25am and ended at 6.25pm, and was carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and house arrest conditions imposed.

The department explained that during the period, Najib attended a medical appointment for follow-up treatment at the Orthopaedic Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

He subsequently performed Friday prayers at the Kajang Prison mosque, followed by a Quranic study session with a religious teacher from the Islamic Development Department (Jakim), and attended a counselling session with a psychology officer at the prison.

“After completing all these matters, he was taken from Kajang Prison at 5.50pm and arrived home at Jalan Langgak Duta at 6.25pm,” it said.

The department stressed that Najib’s movements were based on specified appointments and requirements, and remained subject to the department’s supervision and monitoring.

According to the statement, the religious activities, medical treatment, as well as rehabilitation and intervention programmes were among the aspects given attention in the management of individuals serving their sentences.

“The Prisons Department will continue to ensure that all related matters are carried out in an orderly and professional manner, in compliance with the prevailing regulations,” it said.

Earlier yesterday, media reports said Najib was seen leaving his residence at Jalan Langgak Duta on Friday morning and only returning in the late afternoon, prompting questions about the purpose and duration of his movements outside the residence.

- Bernama