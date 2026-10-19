HONG KONG — After 15 months of preparation and development across three major Asia-Pacific financial cities — Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Hong Kong — the 2026 Asia-Pacific Family Office Summit successfully concluded its three-city journey in Hong Kong on 10 September 2026.

Spanning cities, industries and markets, the international forum moved beyond the conventional format of family office events centred around a single city or theme. Through its three-city roadshow, the Summit brought together a diverse regional community to explore the evolving landscape of family offices and the strategies, structures and tools available to families and businesses navigating an increasingly complex environment.

The Summit began in Kuala Lumpur on 16 July, continued in Taipei on 13 August, and concluded in Hong Kong on 10 September.



Across the three events, the Summit welcomed more than 800 participants from different countries and professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, family representatives, financial professionals, legal and tax advisors, technology industry representatives and succession planning specialists.



Together, participants explored policy developments, global economic trends, and innovative tools and strategies that families and businesses can consider in response to the changing global environment.

Hong Kong: The Final Chapter of a Three-City Journey

As the concluding stop of the Summit, the Hong Kong edition represented more than an important milestone in the three-city roadshow. It also reflected the continued evolution of international collaboration within the Asia-Pacific family office landscape — from traditional wealth management towards cross-border resource integration, family governance, corporate sustainability and intergenerational succession.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Family Office Summit in Hong Kong, held on 10 September at The Langham, Hong Kong.





The Hong Kong edition featured 13 distinguished speakers, bringing extensive practical experience and forward-looking perspectives from their respective fields.



The discussions covered policy developments, Asia-Pacific market trends and changes in the global economic environment, while exploring key areas including family asset allocation, the establishment and operation of family offices, cross-border wealth structures, legal and tax arrangements, and international resource integration.

The Evolving Role of the Modern Family Office

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, continued changes in global policies and market conditions, and growing family interest in health and longevity, the role of the modern family office is evolving beyond traditional asset management.

Increasingly, family offices are expected to take a more integrated approach, bringing together wealth, business, talent, technology, health and family relationships as part of a broader family strategy.

Against this backdrop, the Summit placed three key themes at the centre of its programme: “Family Offices and the Future Development of AI,” “Family Governance and Succession Training,” and “The Longevity Economy and Health Management.”



The programme further extended into areas including financial technology, innovative tools, diversified assets, corporate succession, genetic technology and professional talent development.



Through the expertise shared by the 13 speakers, participants gained insights not only into emerging market trends, but also into the practical application of different tools and the strategic preparations that families may consider for their next stage of development.

Three-City Expert Network

Experts from the three-city 2026 Asia-Pacific Family Office Summit.





Kuala Lumpur: En Shahrul Amry, Market Development Director, Securities Commission Malaysia (SC); Marcus Tan; Hon Kean Lew; Jonathan Low; and Vicky Tan.



Taipei: Steven Chou; Edwin Koh; Shu-Hua Chiang; Hon Kean Lew; and Martin Chin.



Hong Kong: Stella Lee; Rome Chan; Vic Chuah; Jonathan Low; and Johnson Liao.

The successful completion of the three-city roadshow was made possible through the collective efforts of the organising and partner organisations, speakers and guests, execution teams and partners from across the region.



While Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Hong Kong each have distinct policy environments, market characteristics and development strengths, the three cities share a common challenge: how to help families establish more resilient and sustainable succession structures in an era of rapid change.

Beyond Hong Kong: The Journey Continues

The successful conclusion of the Hong Kong edition on 10 September does not mark the end of the dialogue, but rather the beginning of a new phase.



Moving forward, the Asia-Pacific Family Office Club will continue to connect family offices, professional institutions and international resources across the Asia-Pacific region, promoting greater cross-city, cross-industry and intergenerational exchange and collaboration.



The aim is to help transform succession planning from a conceptual vision into comprehensive, practical and implementable arrangements.

From Kuala Lumpur, through Taipei, and ultimately to Hong Kong, the 15-month journey connected three major Asia-Pacific financial cities, 13 professional speakers and more than 800 participants.



More than the successful conclusion of a single forum, the three-city journey represents an important milestone in the continued development of the Asia-Pacific family office industry towards greater internationalisation, diversification and innovation.

2026 Asia-Pacific Family Office Summit — Reaching New Heights · Safeguarding Legacy

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