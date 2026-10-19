'Which constitution are you referring to?' Takiyuddin questions AG advice on N Sembilan exco removals
PARLIAMENT | A Perikatan Nasional lawmaker today raised the Negeri Sembilan royal dispute in the Dewan Rakyat, accusing Putrajaya of undermining the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of state constitutional autonomy.
Speaking during the debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2027, Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) argued that the removal of 10 Negeri Sembilan excos by ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, without the advice of Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim, was unconstitutional.
He questioned why...
PARLIAMENT | A Perikatan Nasional lawmaker today raised the Negeri Sembilan royal dispute in the Dewan Rakyat, accusing Putrajaya of undermining the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of state constitutional autonomy.
Speaking during the debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2027, Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) argued that the removal of 10 Negeri Sembilan excos by ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, without the advice of Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim, was unconstitutional.
He questioned why the Attorney-General’s Chambers had deemed the action constitutional, despite Clause 4 of the Negeri Sembilan constitution stipulating that members of the state exco, other than the menteri besar, hold office at the ruler’s pleasure, subject to removal by the ruler on the menteri besar’s advice.
"This (removal) was unconstitutional. Unfortunately, the attorney-general, who advises the government, has stated that the action taken is constitutional, when in fact it is inconsistent with the Constitution.
"I would like to ask the attorney-general: which constitution is he referring to when he says that what has been done is lawful?
"This is a constitutional matter that this House has the right to debate, because any constitution and amendments to it are dealt with here,” said the PAS secretary-general.
READ MORE: Ex-N Sembilan excos seek court declaration on whether their removal was valid
Takiyuddin (above) also referred to Article 71(1) of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that disputes over a state’s succession to the throne must be resolved by the authorities and in accordance with the procedures prescribed under the state constitution.
He questioned whether the federal government could guarantee that state constitutions would be respected and implemented without federal interference.
"I would like to ask, as an MP representing a state within the Federation, whether the current federal government truly guarantees the freedom of state constitutions to be applied at the state level, and whether it can assure us that the federal government will not interfere in matters governed by the provisions of state constitutions,” he said.
AirAsia bailout?
In the same speech, Takiyuddin urged the Finance and Transport Ministries to clarify AirAsia’s financial position and reports that the airline was allegedly seeking government assistance.
He called on the relevant ministers to confirm whether Putrajaya was in talks with AirAsia over a possible bailout and whether the government had appointed a consultancy firm to act as an intermediary in the negotiations.
"If so, what guarantees, undertakings, indemnities or financial commitments has the government made in this regard?
"What is the maximum financial exposure for taxpayers, and what collateral or conditions are in place to safeguard the government’s interests?" he asked.
Takiyuddin also urged the transport minister to clarify reports that AirAsia still owed Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) some RM500 million.
PAS is very quick to pounce on any reason to support Umno in trying to replace the Negeri Sembilan YAM TUAN. They are not raising the issue, whether all the 4 Undangs who hold their position are legally appointed or not. Secondly if they disagree, the EXCO can go to court and verify whether the YAM TUAN acted according to the law to replace them. Thirdly did not the EXCO took an oath of loyalty to the YAM TUAN. If the oath was false, then their position is also not legal. So stop speaking out and defending Umno. Please PAS have a back bone of your own.
On Sept 15, 2026, the 10 Negeri Sembilan exco members endorsed a proclamation by certain dismissed Undang(s) that purported to remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and replace him with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar. Whatever one’s political loyalties, this endorsement is very hard to reconcile with the constitutional framework. Neither the Negeri Sembilan Constitution nor the Federal Constitution gives the exco collective authority to “endorse” the removal of the reigning Yang di-Pertuan Besar through a mere proclamation. Their duty is to uphold the existing constitutional order and the sovereignty of the Ruler, not to confer legitimacy on a process whose legality is at best highly doubtful and, on the face of it, ultra vires their powers. In that light, the issue is not whether the attorney-general is inventing some new constitutional rule, but that the exco itself appears to have stepped outside the limits of the law. Having publicly supported an attempt to depose the Ruler without clear constitutional basis, it is difficult to argue that the same exco can now insist on the full protection of conventions and “advice” when their own conduct has already breached those very principles.
Dear Takyi, Bapa and his geng are confused too. Not only constitution, they don’t understand laws either.
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