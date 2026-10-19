PARLIAMENT | A Perikatan Nasional lawmaker today raised the Negeri Sembilan royal dispute in the Dewan Rakyat, accusing Putrajaya of undermining the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of state constitutional autonomy.

Speaking during the debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2027, Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) argued that the removal of 10 Negeri Sembilan excos by ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, without the advice of Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim, was unconstitutional.

He questioned why the Attorney-General’s Chambers had deemed the action constitutional, despite Clause 4 of the Negeri Sembilan constitution stipulating that members of the state exco, other than the menteri besar, hold office at the ruler’s pleasure, subject to removal by the ruler on the menteri besar’s advice.

"This (removal) was unconstitutional. Unfortunately, the attorney-general, who advises the government, has stated that the action taken is constitutional, when in fact it is inconsistent with the Constitution.

"I would like to ask the attorney-general: which constitution is he referring to when he says that what has been done is lawful?

"This is a constitutional matter that this House has the right to debate, because any constitution and amendments to it are dealt with here,” said the PAS secretary-general.

READ MORE: Ex-N Sembilan excos seek court declaration on whether their removal was valid

Takiyuddin (above) also referred to Article 71(1) of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that disputes over a state’s succession to the throne must be resolved by the authorities and in accordance with the procedures prescribed under the state constitution.

He questioned whether the federal government could guarantee that state constitutions would be respected and implemented without federal interference.

"I would like to ask, as an MP representing a state within the Federation, whether the current federal government truly guarantees the freedom of state constitutions to be applied at the state level, and whether it can assure us that the federal government will not interfere in matters governed by the provisions of state constitutions,” he said.

AirAsia bailout?

In the same speech, Takiyuddin urged the Finance and Transport Ministries to clarify AirAsia’s financial position and reports that the airline was allegedly seeking government assistance.

He called on the relevant ministers to confirm whether Putrajaya was in talks with AirAsia over a possible bailout and whether the government had appointed a consultancy firm to act as an intermediary in the negotiations.

"If so, what guarantees, undertakings, indemnities or financial commitments has the government made in this regard?

"What is the maximum financial exposure for taxpayers, and what collateral or conditions are in place to safeguard the government’s interests?" he asked.

Takiyuddin also urged the transport minister to clarify reports that AirAsia still owed Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) some RM500 million.



