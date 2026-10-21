Good hearing plays an important role in how students learn, communicate and connect with the world around them. Yet, hearing health is often overlooked, particularly among young people who may not recognise the early signs of hearing difficulties.

Recognising the importance of early awareness, KPJ Healthcare Berhad (“KPJ Healthcare” or “the Group”), Malaysia’s first private Academic Health System, today officially launched KPJ Sound of Hope, a school outreach initiative aimed at helping students better understand and protect their hearing health.





Students participate in an interactive hearing health awareness session and undergo ear examinations conducted by KPJ audiologists as part of the KPJ Sound of Hope programme.



The programme will reach approximately 4,500 students across 15 public secondary schools in Selangor, Johor, Sabah, Pahang and Penang, bringing hearing health education and basic ear examinations closer to students within their school environment.

Officially launched at SMK Subang Utama in Selangor, the initiative began its rollout in September 2026 and will continue until April 2027.



Through interactive sessions themed Protect Your Hearing Now, audiologists from KPJ Healthcare engage students on safe listening habits, the potential risks of prolonged exposure to loud sounds and the early signs of hearing problems. The sessions are designed to make hearing health relatable to students and encourage simple, everyday habits that can help protect their hearing in the long term.



Beyond education, selected students will also receive basic ear examinations through the Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (“KWAN”) Mobile Clinic. These examinations, known as otoscopy, allow healthcare professionals to check the ear canal and eardrum for visible concerns and recommend further assessment where necessary.



Prof. Dato’ Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid, Officer-in-Charge of KPJ Healthcare said that caring for people's health should not begin only when they become patients. “When we talk about healthcare, we often think about treating illnesses. But sometimes, making a difference begins with something much simpler, like helping a child understand why protecting their hearing matters.”



He added, “For students, hearing is closely connected to how they learn, communicate and interact with others. A hearing problem that goes unnoticed may affect these everyday experiences. Through Sound of Hope, we want to reach young people early, help them develop good habits and encourage them to speak up if something does not feel right.”



He further explained, “At KPJ, our responsibility goes beyond the walls of our hospitals. Through our KPJ Health System, we want to bring our medical expertise closer to communities, particularly where early awareness and intervention can make a meaningful difference. This is what Care for Life means to us, making healthcare more accessible and helping people live healthier lives.”





Mohd Khairul Izzad Bin Mohammed Shamsudin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of KPJ Healthcare Berhad, with the commemorative plaque and certificate marking the official launch of the KPJ Sound of Hope programme.

Led by KPJ Healthcare's Corporate Social Responsibility team and KWAN, with the support of participating KPJ hospitals, KPJ Sound of Hope is undertaken in collaboration with JLG REIT Managers Sdn Bhd.



KPJ Healthcare's commitment to hearing health also extends to making healthcare more accessible and inclusive for deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Through collaborations with the Malaysia Federation of the Deaf and Hear Me Malaysia, KPJ has supported initiatives involving families with deaf children, development programmes for deaf youth and community health activities.



Within its hospital network, Tawakkal Specialist Hospital, Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital and KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital have achieved Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia (“BIM”) Level 1 hospital-friendly capability, an important step towards improving communication between healthcare professionals and Deaf patients.

For patients who rely on sign language, being able to communicate their symptoms, understand medical advice and participate in decisions about their treatment can make a meaningful difference to their healthcare experience.



This content is provided by KPJ Healthcare Berhad



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