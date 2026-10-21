PARLIAMENT | The Supply Bill 2027 debate took a linguistic twist today, with an opposition lawmaker sending a pointed message to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the haze crisis.

To ensure his message calling for urgent action from Indonesia to address the crisis was understood, Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) decided to speak in Javanese.

“To the respected Pak Prabowo, please take urgent action to put out the fires and ensure that this (haze) problem does not recur every year.

“We want clear skies, clean air, and for the people of both countries to live a healthy life. Live peacefully,” he said.

“Maybe the leadership on the other side (Indonesia), who are mostly Javanese, does not understand Malay.

“So, allow me, with permission of the honourable House, to speak in Javanese,” said Kalam (above), who is also of Javanese descent.

He went on to translate parts of his earlier speech into Javanese, reminding Prabowo that the haze also affects Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia and their ability to work.

“'Kulo matur suwun, bapak presiden' (I thank you, Mr president),” he said, ending his reminder by adding, “hopefully they understand.”

Five proposals for Asean action

Kalam's message to Prabowo followed his earlier appeal for Putrajaya to press the Philippines, as Asean chair for 2026, to pursue stronger regional action against the recurring haze crisis.

His five proposals included joint enforcement, an Asean early warning system using real-time satellite data, and a regional emergency response team to tackle forest fires.

He also called for stronger accountability under the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution and a regional fund for fire prevention, peatland restoration and assistance to affected communities.

His proposals coincided with renewed efforts by Malaysia and Indonesia to strengthen cooperation to tackle the crisis.

Earlier today, Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh told the Dewan Rakyat that both countries were exploring a memorandum of understanding on environmental cooperation, including sharing hotspot data, managing high-risk areas and coordinating early firefighting efforts.

Malaysia had also proposed an Asean sustainable haze fund and closer cooperation through science diplomacy.

Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh

Syed Ibrahim said Indonesia had agreed to accept Malaysia's offer of assistance to tackle fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, with deployment arrangements still being coordinated.

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Separately, Bernama reported Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni saying that Malaysia was prepared to expedite the deployment of a firefighting team once arrangements were finalised, including potentially sharing its experience in cloud seeding.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia had offered a Bombardier CL-415MP aircraft, three helicopters and about 50 personnel to assist Indonesia.

Indonesian MP urges apology

As both governments explore closer cooperation, calls for greater accountability have also emerged from within Indonesia.

Indonesian lawmaker Junico Siahaan has urged Jakarta to acknowledge its responsibility for the haze rather than respond defensively to complaints from Malaysia and Singapore.

Junico, an MP from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), said the grievances were justified as forest fires originating in Indonesia had disrupted daily life in neighbouring countries, including forcing school closures in Malaysia.

“The government should respond with humility, rather than defensiveness.

“When we are wrong, we should bow our heads and apologise,” he said in remarks reported by Indonesia's parliamentary news portal, Parlementaria, today.

Junico also called for constructive diplomacy and stronger Asean cooperation to address the recurring crisis.

Renewed pressure on Jakarta comes amid mounting concerns about the scale of the fires.

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Reuters reported yesterday that satellite data from the deforestation monitoring group Nusantara Atlas showed the cumulative area burned in Indonesia had surged from 895,650 hectares at the end of August to 1.92 million hectares by the end of September.

The figure surpassed the 1.39 million hectares recorded over the corresponding period in 2019, another year marked by severe transboundary haze.



