Content has changed the way Malaysians shop. Through videos, livestreams and product recommendations, creators are helping consumers discover products and make more informed purchasing decisions. On Shopee, eight in 10 users watch Shopee Live, while sales generated through Shopee Video grew by more than 130% year-on-year.



Reflecting the growing role of content in online shopping, Shopee Malaysia celebrated top-performing creators and affiliates at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2026. The ceremony recognised those whose content connects shoppers with products, while building anticipation for the platform’s flagship 11.11 campaign.



Among those recognised, Rill MyKhalish won Best YouTube Affiliate, while Izz Punyoo was named among the top five YouTube affiliates of 2026. Faisaldotmy also received recognition in the Livestreamer Popularity (Electronics) category.



Creators building careers through content



Recipients of the Shopee Affiliate 3 Million Ringgit Club Award celebrate their achievements in connecting shoppers with brands through engaging content and product recommendations at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2026.



For some affiliates, content creation has grown beyond a side pursuit into a source of income and a full-time career.

Celeste Phuah, who received the Shopee Affiliate 3 Million Ringgit Club Award, generates over RM4 million in annual product sales through her content, having turned her passion for content creation into a full-time career.

“Three years ago, I joined the Shopee Affiliate Programme as a housewife, hoping to earn extra income for my family. I started from scratch, learning how to set up my own livestreaming space, understand my audience and create engaging content on Shopee Live. While juggling the responsibilities of raising my boys, I focused on building trust with my audience through honest and relatable product recommendations. Over time, what started as a small step to support my family has grown into a full-time career,” she shared.

Mohd Sofie Azmin, recipient of the Shopee Content Creator of the Year Award, said “As a father of three, I understand how choosing the right products can make everyday household management easier. Through my content, I aim to go beyond explaining product features by sharing what shoppers should consider before making a purchase. Meta Affiliate Hub also allows me to link featured products directly to Shopee, making them easier for my audience to find,” he said.

The Meta Affiliate Hub is part of Shopee’s partnership with Meta to help affiliates connect their social content with products on Shopee. Since January 2026, the hub has enabled affiliates to increase their income by more than 50-fold.



For those looking to venture into livestreaming, the Shopee Live Rising Star Programme offers opportunities to feature in weekly Shopee Mamak livestreams and access priority brand matchmaking, helping emerging creators gain exposure and build connections with brands.



Supporting creators ahead of 11.11



Cheryl Ang, Head of Marketing, Shopee Malaysia, shares highlights of the Shopee 11.11 Big Sale, featuring Buy Today, Get Today fulfilment, exclusive Shopee VIP perks and RM11 million in vouchers through Shopee Live Watch and Win.



“Consumers look for inspiration when deciding what to buy, and creators and affiliates are the best at sharing products in ways that resonate with their audiences. They put real thought into how they demonstrate products, answer questions, and build trust through their recommendations. These awards recognise their skill and dedication, as well as the opportunities they create for sellers to reach new customers. Our role is to support their growth through tools, partnerships and shopping experiences that help turn discovery into sales,” said Cheryl Ang, Head of Marketing, Shopee Malaysia.

This year's 11.11 Big Sale will feature Buy Today, Get Today fulfilment, exclusive perks for Shopee VIP subscribers and RM11 million in vouchers available through Shopee Live Watch and Win.



Industry voices and star performances