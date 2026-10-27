PARLIAMENT | The government will sue MyEG Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI Berhad over the failure to settle arrears of government revenue collections and penalties amounting to hundreds of millions within the stipulated period, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He warned that government revenue collections cannot be used as company operational funds, while delays in remitting the money constitute a serious breach of agreement terms.

"The government is in the process of taking legal action, including a civil lawsuit, against the companies," he said when winding up the debate on Budget 2027 for the Transport Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The issue pertains to allegations of MyEG and Zetrix AI failing to remit RM314 million in government revenue collected between May 19 and Sept 30 to the Road Transport Department (RTD).

On Oct 5, Loke had demanded the companies settle the outstanding payment immediately after the Finance Ministry previously issued more than 30 notices. The RTD had earlier suspended services provided by MyEG and Zetrix AI under the MyEG Group as collection agents for the department.

Previously, Zetrix AI informed Bursa Malaysia Securities that its operations were unaffected by a joint police and MACC investigation into the matter.

Upgrading digital systems

To prevent recurring leakages of government revenue, Loke said his ministry and RTD are upgrading digital systems, including the MySikap portal and the MyJPJ app, to reduce reliance on third-party agents.

He said a proposed mechanism using a Treasury petty receipt account is being discussed among the Transport Ministry, Finance Ministry, and the Accountant-General's Department to ensure collections are channelled directly into government accounts without passing through third-party accounts.

In addition, the accounts receivable module in the government revenue management system will be tightened to automatically halt transactions if collection agents fail to transfer revenue within 10 days.

"A requirement for a mandatory parent company guarantee is proposed for any collection agent to protect against the risk of government revenue leakages," he said.

Loke said the public can still obtain RTD services through counters, the MySikap portal, the MyJPJ app, as well as other appointed agents.