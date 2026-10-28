Lawyers representing two police officers allegedly roughed up by Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain are urging the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to review a separate 2015 police report with similar accusations.

In a statement today, lawyers Kamal Hisham Jaafar and Nor Tamrin alleged the incident occurred when Shuhaily was the Hilir Perak district police chief.

The lawyers said a police report was lodged regarding the purported assault on Nov 19, 2015, but no action has been taken against Shuhaily over the allegations to date.

They also claimed the complainant was eventually dismissed from the force following the report.

“The complainant, who was a police officer at the time, faced various challenges and difficulties in the course of his service following the filing of a police report against Shuhaily.

“The difficulties ultimately led to his dismissal from the police force,” the lawyers said.

'Renewed hope for justice'

The former officer has since appointed the lawyers to represent him in seeking a review of the case, and a request has been submitted to the AGC to reconsider the report.

Kamal and Nor said Shuhaily’s recent court charge had given their client renewed hope for justice, citing the principle of equality before the law.

“Seeing the manifestation of equality before the law that is free from discrimination, as demonstrated by the attorney-general when Suhaily was charged in court for his volatile behaviour toward lower-ranking personnel, the complainant feels that there remains an opportunity to obtain justice under the current government,” they added.

The lawyers urged the AGC to reconsider the 2015 police report, saying the matter should be reviewed to uphold the rule of law without discrimination.

When contacted by Malaysiakini, the MCBA said it would not comment on the matter for now.

The development follows Shuhaily’s charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code over a separate alleged assault involving two junior-ranking police officers at KLIA on Sept 28.

Shuhaily pleaded not guilty to the charge on Oct 21 at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court.

Section 323 provides for a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.