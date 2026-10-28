The removal of two rebel Negeri Sembilan chieftains and replacement of another disputed undang has been gazetted.

The documents were signed by the secretary to the Negeri Sembilan Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling Chiefs (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang or DKU), and were officially printed as gazettes.

If considered valid, it would further diminish the power of the chieftains who have been pushing to remove Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as state ruler.

According to the official documents dated Oct 23 which Malaysiakini sighted, the gazettes formalised the removal of ringleader Mubarak Thahak as undang of Sungai Ujong - effective May 13, 2025.

Another gazette also removed Badarudin Abdul Khalid as Sungai Ujong syahbandar (port master). The syahbandar is a powerful check and balance to the undang in Sungai Ujong.

Meanwhile, Maarof Mat Rashad's removal as Jelebu chieftain was effective May 31, 2023.

From left: Disputed chieftains Maarof Mat Rashad (Jelebu), Mubarak Thahak (Sungai Ujong), Muhammad Abdullah (Johol), and Abdul Rahim Yasin (Rembau).

The documents stated that the removals were in compliance with decisions made by clan leaders in the respective territories, as per customary law.

New chieftains

Additionally, the gazettes formally recognised the installation of Hasan Ab Hamid as the new undang of Rembau.

This removes another Mubarak ally, Abdul Rahim Yasin - whose status as Rembau chieftain the DKU claimed was never properly formalised.

Also gazetted was the installation of Faris Johari as Mubarak's replacement in Sungai Ujong.

Faris Johari

With the latest development, the only rebel undang whose position is not in dispute is the chieftain of Johol, Muhammed Abdullah.

As of writing, the embattled state government's position on these gazettes remains unclear.

When contacted, Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim's office said that the state's chief executive has no involvement in customary matters.

Since April, Mubarak and allies have tried to invoke powers under the state constitution to remove Tuanku Muhriz as ruler and replace him with the latter's cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar.

Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar

This has led to a prolonged standoff which has impacted the state government.

Last month, the state secretary gazetted the removal of all state exco members except for the menteri besar, after Tuanku Muhriz withdrew consent for their appointments after they backed the Mubarak faction.

The legality of the gazette is being challenged by the former excos, citing constitutional provisions that the Yang di-Pertuan Besar act on the menteri besar's advice - which was not sought in this case.

However, until that matter is decided, Ismail is running the state government solo.