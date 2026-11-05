“After a decade of growth in the Middle East, MTS is now seeing significant traction in Malaysia following three years of local operations.”

While Malaysia was entering a new phase of digital education under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025, with AI and personalised learning increasingly moving from experimentation into classrooms — My Tutor Source, which dynamised the Ed-tech market in the UAE, made its way into Malaysia.

Since 2016, My Tutor Source (MTS) has delivered access-driven distance education through pedagogically integrated, flexible, and technology-enhanced private and online tutoring. It is now expanding its presence after three years in the Malaysian market.

After about 8 million live sessions in the Middle East and globally across APAC, Europe, North America, and MENA. MTS used this experience as the foundation for its move into Malaysia, marking the next chapter in Aamir Azam's 10-year international growth story.

“Watching MTS grow in Malaysia gives me a real sense of déjà vu of our journey in the UAE. What started as a simple belief that students deserved better access to quality tutoring has grown into something much bigger,” said Aamir Azam, CEO of My Tutor Source

Building on a decade of experience serving more than 80,000 students across the Middle East.

The company has tutored over 5,800 Malaysian students in three years, marking a significant milestone since its launch. While simultaneously supporting the idea of a digitally fluent generation in Malaysia through its in-house video conferencing app (MTS Connect) and My Tutor Source web/mobile app, all integrated into a smart learning management system.

However, even as Malaysia digitises education, students still need individual academic support. That's exactly where My Tutor Source fits in. It does not compete with Malaysia's digital education infrastructure like traditional tutoring.

Rather, it acts as a human layer, amplified by advanced technology and artificial intelligence, so learning goes beyond live sessions through an advanced learning management system (LMS) and AI notes. Tutors focus on where students struggle, adapting to their curriculum and adjusting lessons to how they learn, providing bespoke one-on-one online and private tutoring.

During an interview, Khadijah, a Grade 9 computer science tutor at MTS from Malaysia, told us:

“I’ve noticed that students often need different explanations for the same topic. Sometimes they need the lesson explained differently, or they need someone to slow down and work through the problem with them. With one-on-one tutoring, I can change my teaching style without worrying that other students may be left behind.”

For students, this changes how they approach studies altogether. One Malaysian parent who booked online tutoring lessons for his son with MTS noticed the difference at home, particularly in how his son began using the technology he already enjoyed as part of his learning.

“My son has always loved being on his phone, so when we started MTS, I thought at least we could turn some of that screen time into something useful. He’s now using his phone to take his lessons, practise, and review his work after tutoring sessions. It’s nice to see him using something he already enjoys in a way that is actually helping him learn.” - Faris, Malaysian Parent.

As My Tutor Source held sway across the GCC, collaborating with local schools to provide its LMS and support a range of educational activities, Malaysia represents the next important chapter in that journey.

Now, the question is whether the same model can find a place within Malaysian schools and their evolving approach to digital learning or not. If it does, MTS hopes this could become more than a Malaysia story — but a model that can be carried forward into other Asian markets, bringing its experience, technology and human-led approach to schools and students across the region.

For more information, visit their regional website: https://my.mytutorsource.com

This content is provided by My Tutor Source LLC.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

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