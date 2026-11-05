MALACCA POLLS | Bersama has challenged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to deliver answers when he takes the stage at a DAP election fundraising mega dinner in Malacca tonight, instead of a standard campaign speech.

Speaking to Malaysiakini after a Bersama ceramah in Sungai Udang last night, party leader Lee Chean Chung urged Anwar to use the event to respond to issues raised by DAP leaders and the Chinese community.

These include DAP's calls to release the Pardons Board meeting minutes on former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest, with its secretary-general Anthony Loke recently saying that the party had already conveyed this to Anwar.

The party had also been pushing for a royal commission of inquiry into the "corporate mafia" scandal and a resolution to the Teoh Beng Hock death in custody case.

There is growing pressure on DAP to demonstrate that it can still deliver on its reform agenda while remaining part of Anwar's Madani government, following its decision at an August party congress to stay in the administration until the end of the parliamentary term.

The decision came after a string of electoral setbacks for DAP, including in Sabah and, more recently, the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls.

Mandarin lessons to be cut short?

Lee also pointed to the Chinese community's disillusionment over the Education Ministry’s plan to reduce Mandarin teaching hours at Chinese primary schools under the new curriculum next year.

According to reports, if implemented, the new curriculum will reduce weekly Mandarin lessons for Year One and Two pupils at SJKCs from 12 to 10 periods.

However, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh previously clarified that headteachers have the discretion to add teaching periods, noting an agreement with headteachers’ organisations to prioritise two additional periods for Chinese language lessons.

Tonight’s dinner at the Pay Fong High School hall has seen strong public backing, with Malacca DAP chairperson Khoo Poay Tiong confirming that all 170 tables have been sold out.

Besides Anwar, senior Pakatan Harapan leaders scheduled to speak include Transport Minister Loke, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu, and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Ground reality in Sungai Udang

While Harapan mobilises its supporters for the sold-out dinner, Bersama faces a tougher battle on the ground in local constituencies like Sungai Udang.

Around 20 people attended the Kancil party's ceramah in the constituency last night, where Lee outlined its manifesto pledges alongside fellow speaker Wong Chen.

Ex-MP Lee Chean Chung

Both Bersama leaders took aim at the ruling coalitions, with Lee describing Harapan's state manifesto as overly brief and questioning BN for delaying its manifesto launch until Friday.

Regarding Bersama's electoral prospects, Lee reaffirmed the party’s realistic goal of retaining its candidates’ deposits, noting that the political picture would become clearer after the upcoming "golden weekend".

Sungai Udang, located about 30km from Malacca city, features a predominantly Malay electorate (77.9 percent), followed by East Malaysian bumiputera voters (9.7 percent), Chinese voters (8.6 percent), and Indian voters (2.7 percent).

The seat was won by Bersatu under the Perikatan Nasional banner in a four-cornered fight during the 2021 state election.

For the Nov 14 polls, Bersama is fielding Ridzwan Rahman against BN's Rais Yasin and Bersatu's Abdullah Mahadi.