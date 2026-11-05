A 21-year-old Muslim youth who sparked controversy after participating in a Hindu ritual publicly repented today during a special ceremony at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam.

The event took place roughly 24 hours after the Syariah High Court ordered him to undergo faith rehabilitation and repent.

Aliff Daniel Adli, alongside his mother and younger sister, recited the pledge of repentance on stage using a microphone, witnessed by state religious officials, including Selangor mufti Anhar Opir and Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) secretary Sabirin Sarbini.

Reciting the Islamic declaration of faith (syahadah), Aliff (above, left) - clad in a green baju Melayu and songkok - admitted his mistake and pledged to reform.

"I also realise that my actions have caused public anxiety, confusion, and threatened public peace and order.

"Therefore, I sincerely repent, return to the right path, and strive to deepen and practise the teachings of Islam based on authentic knowledge," he said.

(From left) Aliff Daniel Adli, his mother Rohizayanti Ramli and sister Nur Ranea Ezreen Adli at the public repentance event

Aliff’s actions were reported to have sparked public confusion and were deemed an insult to the purity of Islam for publicly participating in Hindu and Buddhist rituals.

During the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves on Jan 24, 2024, Aliff fasted for a week according to Hindu rites, fulfilled a vow, and wore ritual attire and paraphernalia, including a vesthi, flower garlands, and spiked clogs.

He also pierced his cheek with a trident and his tongue with a vel (divine spear) before carrying a paalkudam (milk pot) in a procession to the temple.

Investigations revealed that he had previously performed deviant rituals in Indonesia, India, and Thailand.

Yesterday, the Gombak Barat Syariah Subordinate Court in Kuang ordered Aliff to undergo three months of faith rehabilitation at the Baitul Iman Rehabilitation Centre in Hulu Yam, following his guilty plea.

The court also advised the accused to perform a taubat nasuha (sincere repentance) and return to the right path, noting that his actions constituted a severe offence that compromised monotheistic faith (tauhid).

Mother, sister also repent

In the same ceremony, his mother, Rohizayanti Ramli, also recited her repentance and admitted to her shortcomings due to "worldly negligence" and a lack of knowledge in monitoring her son's social circles and surroundings.

"I admit that I was negligent in safeguarding the fitrah asal (innate faith) and guiding my son, leading him to fall under the influence of views and doctrines that deviate from true Islamic teachings," Rohizayanti said.

Rohizayanti, who now wears a headscarf, pledged to strengthen religious education within her family, attend authentic religious classes, and cooperate with the authorities to rehabilitate Aliff's faith.

Nur Ranea Ezreen Adli, Aliff Daniel's sister

His younger sister, Nur Ranea Ezreen Adli, also expressed regret, admitting her failure to offer proper guidance.

"With deep regret and humility, I admit my mistakes, negligence, and shortcomings as a sister in preserving the family's integrity, which allowed my brother to become trapped and involved in clearly deviant rituals," she said.

Like her mother and brother, she vowed to deepen her understanding of Sunni Islam to help guide her brother with care and affection.

The three appeared emotional, breaking down in tears several times during the ceremony.

This is not the first public repentance event in the country. A similar approach was previously taken with Ashaari Muhammad, the leader of the banned Al-Arqam sect, on Oct 20, 1994, as well as his widow, Khadijah Aam (better known as Ummu Jah), in December 2011.