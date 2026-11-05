Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan has backed calls for Putrajaya to disclose the terms of its confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with 13 Bersatu and independent MPs.

Takiyuddin argued that without complete disclosure of the Oct 29 deal, questions will remain about its stipulations, including regarding the allocation received by MPs who inked the agreement.

In making the demand, the PN secretary-general pointed to the previous memorandum of understanding during former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's administration, where the details were readily available to the public.

“In the MOU between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan signed on Sept 13, 2021, there is a ‘no confidentiality’ clause stating that the parties agree to fully disclose the MOU to the public as a commitment towards full openness and accountability.

“As such, we want to know whether the (particulars of the) CSA recently signed has been announced to the public,” the Kota Bharu MP told a press conference in Parliament today.

Also present were opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin and several other opposition lawmakers.

PN sec-gen Takiyuddin Hassan and Wawasan Negara leader Hamzah Zainudin (front, left) speaking at a press conference in Parliament today

Under the existing CSA, the government is required to table two constitutional amendments - one on the prime minister’s term limits and another to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor.

In return, the opposition and independent MPs involved will support Budget 2027 and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration until the end of the parliamentary term, with the promise of receiving their constituency development allocations.

READ MORE: How does Madani-Bersatu CSA benefit Anwar?

The lawmakers taking part in the CSA are six Bersatu MPs, six other former Bersatu lawmakers who previously declared their support for Anwar, and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

PAS MPs and suspended Bersatu MPs perceived to be aligned with Hamzah, the party’s former deputy president, are said to have been neither invited nor informed of the signing.

CSA signing between 13 opposition and independent MPs with the Madani government on Oct 29

Yesterday, Bersatu MP Radzi Jidin, who was among the 13 MPs who signed the CSA, similarly called for the agreement to be made public.

The Putrajaya MP emphasised that the CSA was signed for the sake of the nation’s welfare and the rakyat’s best interests, following PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang criticising it by likening the agreement to the Dajjal.

READ MORE: Azalina wonders if Hadi knows when Judgment Day will come over 'Dajjal' remark

Draft MOU on opposition allocation

Takiyuddin today also referred to the government's Aug 1, 2024 draft MOU on allocations for opposition MPs.

“In this draft, it (details) openness, transparency and confidentiality, (stating) that if this memorandum is signed, it will be displayed to the public.

“Since we, the opposition, rejected (that draft), what we want to know and ask to be disclosed is what was signed on Oct 29 recently,” the PAS secretary-general said.

He further sought clarification on the total allocation set to be received by opposition and independent MPs under the CSA, the mechanism that will be used to disburse the funds, and when its implementation will take place.

PN had previously rejected the draft MOU, with Hamzah claiming then that the proposed agreement could potentially affect several legal provisions under the Federal Constitution.

READ MORE: 'Let people judge': Fadillah reveals MOU terms



