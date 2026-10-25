MP SPEAKS | As the vibrant lights of Deepavali illuminate our streets, we celebrate a momentous milestone in our nation’s cultural tapestry: 16 glorious years of Little India, Brickfields.

Looking back, my heart fills with immense pride. As then deputy minister of federal territories and urban wellbeing during its inception, I recall spending endless days and nights immersed in detailed planning to ensure this redevelopment truly honoured our community and served our country.

The success of Little India stands today as a living testament to visionary leadership, persistent advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to our heritage.

I vividly remember Oct 27, 2010. On that historic day, I had the privilege of standing alongside former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to officially unveil Little India, Brickfields, to the world.

Later, in 2015, we further solidified this historic bond when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Najib unveiled the majestic Torana Gate, a magnificent sandstone archway symbolising the deep friendship between Malaysia and India.

The two-phase transformation along Jalan Tun Sambanthan did more than elevate a historic 19th-century settlement into a national cultural hub integrated with modern transit via KL Sentral.

Unveiling Little India with former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh

What we birthed in 2010 was far more than an urban beautification or economic revival plan.

It was a solemn promise to past generations and future ones that the sweat, sacrifice, and soul of the Indian Malaysian community are permanently etched into our nation’s story.

Today, Tamil merchants keep this legacy alive through bustling gold jewellery shops, fragrant spice markets, shimmering silk stores, and rich culinary traditions that turn heritage into everyday life.

How the name came to be

Long before the modern strip, this area was known as Batu Limabelas (the 15th mile). Following the devastating 1881 fire and flood in Kuala Lumpur, Kapitan China Yap Ah Loy established a massive brick-making facility here, laying the literal foundation of the capital and giving Brickfields its name.

In the early 20th century, Brickfields became the main hub for the Malayan Railway. Pioneer labourers from South India and Sri Lanka arrived to lay the tracks and build public infrastructure, bringing with them the spiritual devotion and resilient work ethic that continue to shape the area today.

Brickfields remains a shining example of Malaysian harmony. Within a single walk, you can experience the timeless Vivekananda Ashram (established in 1904), the century-old Sri Kandaswamy Temple, the Buddhist Maha Vihara, the Sam Kow Tong Temple, and St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Church.

Vivekananda Ashram

Stepping into Little India is an immersive sensory journey, from the rhythmic beats of traditional music and brilliant purple and gold arches, to radiant silk sarees and the irresistible aroma of banana leaf rice.

Little India is not a footnote in Malaysia’s story. It is a vital, brilliant chapter - a place where elders find nostalgic comfort, youth find cultural connection, and every visitor experiences the warmth of our shared heritage.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to honouring our roots, uplifting our communities, and protecting historic heritage sites like Little India, ensuring they continue to shine brightly for generations to come.

M SARAVANAN is the Tapah MP and MIC deputy president.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.