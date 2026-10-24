A DAP lawmaker has questioned whether the locally developed TuJu navigation app can match Waze and other global competitors, warning that a “reactionary ban” on the Israel-linked software could have detrimental consequences.

Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin’s remarks came after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that a total ban on Waze was being considered, pending an assessment of alternatives, including a homegrown navigation app.

The prime minister also acknowledged users’ frustrations with TuJu’s shortcomings, conceding that the local alternative might be slower but maintaining that data security concerns surrounding Waze took precedence.

In a statement today, Yeo questioned whether the Highway Authority (MHA), which jointly launched TuJu with Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd last year, had the capacity to compete with established navigation platforms.

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“If the administration intends to replace Waze, what credible, enterprise-grade alternatives is the government currently evaluating, and have their operational capacity and routing algorithms been stress-tested for nationwide commercial use?

“Does the government realistically expect a statutory body like MHA to build, optimise, and maintain a crowd-sourced navigation platform capable of matching global tech giants?” she asked.

The former energy, science, technology, environment, and climate change minister said developing dynamic routing algorithms and maintaining low-latency map data required massive scale, continuous machine-learning optimisation and dedicated engineering resources.

She cited South Korea, where restrictions under the Geospatial Information Management Act limit the full offshore hosting of mapping data by services such as Google Maps and Waze. Viable local alternatives there, she said, were developed and scaled by multi-billion-dollar domestic technology conglomerates rather than government agencies.

“All in all, a reactionary ban risks unnecessary public disruption, economic friction for the gig economy, and reputational damage to Malaysia’s digital landscape.

“A policy decision of this scale must not be made in haste or taken lightly... it directly impacts over six million active Malaysian road users who depend on real-time navigation daily for their livelihoods, commutes, and logistics,” she said.

READ MORE: TuJu: Guan Eng asks who gave PM wrong directions; highway board says sorry

TuJu under scrutiny

Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil said yesterday that MHA and Prosignal Consortium should provide a detailed explanation of the problems reported by TuJu users.

The communications minister said the explanation should cover the causes of the disruptions, technical issues, the app’s effectiveness and user experience, as well as corrective measures with clear targets and timelines.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil

In a statement last night, TuJu’s management apologised to users who had experienced disruptions to its navigation function.

It said its technical team was working on recovery and improvements, with completion targeted by Nov 6 at the latest. Other app functions remained usable as usual, it added.

Earlier, Putrajaya had banned civil servants from using Waze while performing official duties, prompting the Tel Aviv-headquartered company to deny allegations that its app collected sensitive government information or allowed third parties to exploit users’ personal data.

A Waze spokesperson told Malaysiakini that the app operates under strict privacy policies to protect user data and complies with global data protection standards.

Security rationale

Yeo also questioned the government’s security rationale, saying the absence of similar bans by other countries raised questions about Putrajaya’s approach.

“Why have Gulf Cooperation Council nations such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar not banned Waze? These nations are located in immediate geographic proximity to the conflict theatre and maintain strict national security protocols.

“Furthermore, has Putrajaya initiated direct, high-level engagements with (Google) parent company Alphabet, which is based in the United States, to explore technical ring-fencing - such as hosting Malaysian user telemetry and location data on localised sovereign servers?” she asked.

She urged the National Security Council under the Prime Minister’s Department to consult industry experts and navigation technology specialists, and engage relevant stakeholders transparently, before deciding on the way forward.